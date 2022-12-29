More than a year ago, The Times reported that post office box rates had doubled to $166.
“Buena Vista Post Office has become a Premier Post Office based on customer demand and to provide services comparable with local competitors,” said James Boxrud, USPS Strategic Communications for the Western Area in the Oct. 21, 2021, issue.
As frustrated citizens tried to sort their PO box woes, a Facebook group called BV Citizens for a Better Post Office, formed in 2016 by BV resident Mary Ann Uzelac, was beginning to take off. Residents shared experiences with the post office, efforts they’ve made to learn more and information about postal services in general in the group, with more joining each day. In October of 2021, they were at 173 members.
“From the first day I moved here … I found out that there was no home delivery of mail,” Uzelac said. She went to the post office to get a box and was charged $24. “I was a little annoyed but I thought well, you know, it’s 24 bucks. I’m not gonna start off my life here complaining, but it still bothered me … They were making bigger jumps in the prices of the boxes, and nobody liked it. You know, my neighbors didn’t like it. Nobody liked it.”
When a friend informed her that they were entitled to free boxes, she did some researching.
“There’s a clause in their manual that says if you have no other form of delivery, and you meet certain requirements that you’re within their delivery area that you’re eligible for a free box and I looked it up and there it was,” she said. “I thought, ‘Well, that’s us.’”
One key reason home delivery hadn’t been consistent?
A shockingly hard to find survey from 1997.
A Freedom of Information Act request filed by Times reporter Douglas P. Marsh went unfilled: as of Dec. 15, 2021, the USPS could find no records or correspondence relating to postal surveys conducted in Buena Vista in 1997, according to a response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by The Times in late October. However, The Times had previously reported the survey’s results.
“A total of 523 surveys were turned in to the Buena Vista Post Office with 302 in favor of home delivery and 136 against it. 85 surveys were not eligible because they were turned in from residents outside of the town limit or were left incomplete,” reported Bill Jablonski for The Times on Aug. 28, 1997.
Barbara L. Cochran, manager of USPS Consumer and Industry Contact and H. Benitez of the USPS CO WY District Consumer Affairs office, both claimed the reported survey results to be a legal basis not to provide home delivery or free post office boxes to residents in town.
They said an email also cited surveys from the 1950s and late 1800s with similar results. On Oct. 20, The Times also received a reply that no such document could be found. A USPS attorney noted that electronic records are required by policy to be retained for a period of only 2-3 years.
Buena Vista’s post office troubles soon reached Colorado’s U.S. senators. Other nearby rural Colorado mountain communities including Breckenridge, Blue River, Dillon, Silverthorne, Frisco, Estes Park and Crested Butte had also been submitting complaints over issues like understaffed postal facilities and lack of home delivery. Many cited much poorer and smaller postal facilities in their towns.
“This is concerning and unfortunately you are not alone in the issues you raise,” said Matthew Kirker, a regional representative who works in Sen. Michael Bennet’s office. Kirker’s comments appeared in the Nov. 23, 2021, issue of The Times. “Nearly a dozen other rural CO municipalities have raised similar/overlapping concerns over the past 12-18 months.”
“I just wanted to share with you that these concerns are legitimate and we welcome all the help and attention we can get from our senators,” commented then-town administrator Phillip Puckett on Nov. 23. “As you can imagine in a small but busy and growing town, the level of frustration, confusion and sometimes anger is mounting.”
The following February, there was an invitation-only meeting held between about a dozen city and town managers, staff from Colorado’s U.S. Senate delegation and representatives from the USPS, with a follow-up meeting intended for the next month. The conversation centered on discontent with the perceived decline in postal service in mountain communities.
“It was a very enlightening meeting,” said Puckett in the Feb. 24 issue. “It was the first time any of us has had that type of a discussion… It was eye opening that the Buena Vista Post Office is not unique in many of the challenges we face. The municipalities and others agreed staffing was the No. 1 problem… There’s a sense that we’re not alone (in BV) but also a sense that there’s a lot of work ahead.”
Puckett was upbeat about the meeting and felt there was a consensus among those present.
“It seems like there is enough momentum now that some things will be addressed,” Puckett said, praising Bennett staffer Kirker for taking the lead on the meeting. “From what I was hearing, this is systemic … it’s pretty pervasive. It comes back to purpose and function … the higher levels of the post office need to hold accountable their local postmasters.”
The follow-up meeting was later postponed until April due to a postal service staffing crisis in the Denver metro area, according to a Times report on Mar. 16, 2022.
Troubles persisted.
“When I moved to this community in 2004, the rental was $24. Even then I knew this was not right,” wrote Uzelac in a Times letter to the editor on May 19, 2022. “I have lived in four states and Washington, D.C. and had either a post office box, home delivery, delivery to cluster boxes or rural delivery…
“If we have to dump these complaints on the desks of the United States Congress, we will. We are working through our U.S. senators to focus attention on our small town. It seems the post office sees us as less important than large urban areas or, for that matter, larger mountain communities. Our voice is smaller and easier to ignore.”
Uzelac’s letter reaffirmed the community’s support for the post office staff.
“They have dealt with a revolving door of postmasters; with temporary employees overburdened by overtime hours and lesser pay who stay weeks rather than years; and with the increased activity at the counter due to daily complaints in addition to everyday business,” she wrote. “Working for the USPS used to be a good job that could last a lifetime. Now it has become a nightmare for the employees here.”
Complaints about service at the post office continued well into the summer, covering closures and staff shortages.
“A few lesser-minded politicians have spent the past 30 years working to privatize mail delivery by methodically handicapping and dismantling our Postal Service,” wrote Gary E. Goms to The Times on July 14. “The result has been financial chaos, causing a major increase in Post Office box rents along with reduced service and operating hours. Although these issues are now being addressed by Congress, our Post Office is also fighting a workforce shortage brought about by the pandemic and by spiraling real estate prices, both of which have devastated our local workforce economy. Our Post Office will return to its better days, but only if we treat our current mail handling problems with the patience and understanding they deserve.”
Uzelac and Grace Garret, another member of BV Citizens for a Better Post Office, organized a protest in late July.
“For 6 years we’ve actively worked on this and nobody has responded,” Garret said. “Because we’re such a little town we rely heavily on the post office…
“In mid-June, we did hear from Senator Bennet’s office that there was progress in the USPS regarding free P.O. boxes for BV residents that don’t have home delivery or cluster box delivery,” acting Buena Vista town administrator Phillip Puckett said. “They were aware of the staffing and service level issues and were trying to address filling those open positions.”
On Aug. 3, The Times reported that Buena Vista residents gathered in front of the town post office Friday, July 29, to protest the current services offered by the United States Postal Service.
“We’re working on the corner and in front of the post office to get as much attention as possible,” Garret said.
“My main beef is having to pay $166 a year,” Buena Vista resident Gene Arkfeld said while covered in signs.
“We know we have not met service expectations of the community and are working hard to restore the respect of the public,” USPS strategic communications officer Boxrud acknowledged at the time. “These challenges are not unique to our mountain and resort communities like Buena Vista. The advent of the pandemic, the increase of consumer use of ordering necessities online and the national employment challenges have exacerbated this for many communities.”
Boxrud said that they were currently working on evaluating certain criteria for the BV post office box holders and taking into account local laws, physical barriers and access to rural delivery and were close to a resolution.
“This isn’t about the postal workers,” Garret said. “This is about the postal service.”
“The word protest is not a positive word for most people,” said Uzelac, reflecting on the July events. “But horns were beeping and people were raising their fists. A few even passed by and yelled ‘Thank you,’ which I thought was really something different, that they liked that we were working for them, you know? So that really encouraged us.”
Later that month, the Buena Vista Post Office acknowledged it failed to deliver more than 1,200 sanitation bills for July.
The Buena Vista Sanitation District delivered the bills to the post office on Aug. 1, however the post office was unable to process and distribute the bills in time, reported The Times on Aug. 31.
“What this means for people is that they will receive two bills in the mail,” sanitation district manager Patti Andreas said. “People who’ve already made their payment won’t have to worry about it though.”
Bill cards were sent out on Aug. 25 after a direct personnel meeting with Postmaster James Wood. Wood and Boxrud were unavailable for confirmation and comment at the time.
In September, the BV Citizens for a Better Post Office approached the town of Buena Vista’s board of trustees and asked them to back a letter to be sent to Sen. Bennet.
“This marks 6 years now that we have been actively fighting with the post office at various levels to get free home delivery,” Garret said at the meeting. “We are asking the town of Buena Vista to support this letter. We are also asking the commissioners of Chaffee County to endorse this letter.”
The Times reported on Sept. 22 that the trustees agreed to support the letter at their Sept. 13 meeting. Mayor Libby Fay signed the letter, which was later sent to Bennet’s office.
Then, in September the United States Postal Service announced it would be offering free P.O. boxes to Buena Vista residents. The free boxes are set to start Jan. 2, 2023, and customers need to fill out PS Form 1093 and bring it to the office.
The announcement also mentioned that customers who are approved for the free service may experience a reduction in P.O. box size and may be asked to accept general delivery upon P.O. box shortages.
“I believe we have plenty of P.O. boxes available but if we were to run out of P.O. boxes customers would then be put on a wait list and be able to use general delivery until a P.O. box becomes available,” Boxrud said.
On Oct. 5, The Times reported that the post office would also be offering free delivery services.
“This has been a protracted effort over a period of years. It intensified when post office box rates rose so drastically in the last 2 years. I thought the rates were unfair at any level for those of us that had no choice. They became unacceptable,” Uzelac said in the story. “I’m grateful for town support and the support of Senator Bennet’s team. No one quit. In fact, the energy kept rising. I think that’s what brought us a favorable solution.”
So far, Uzelac has confirmed that the post office has done well keeping its word.
Those who have renewed their PO boxes for next year have not been charged once they filled out the form.
She’s also encouraged members of the Facebook group to continue sharing their experiences.
“It’s tremendous,” she said. “I mean, how often … do the little people win?... Some people take it for granted that we’re all rich because we live in a town that’s so expensive, and that’s not true.”
Still, she worries that there’s a bias against rural areas.
“I believe the post office doesn’t like serving rural areas, because they’re more expensive, you know, they take a lot of resources to serve a small population,” she said on Dec. 27. “And as much as they talk about privatizing the post office, that really will mess up rural areas. Because whether it’s Amazon or whether it’s UPS or whoever would take it over, they don’t want to serve those areas. They can’t make any money off of them.”
Going forward, Uzelac said she feels there needs to be a “real sea change” in the postal service and in its philosophy.
“They have to force the post office to change their sense of service to the community that everyone, even a 5-year-old, is entitled to free mail,” she said. “There was one thing I read that there had been a survey of the public as to what their favorite agency of the federal government was, and they could have said Social Security or whatever, and they said the U.S. Postal Service. They actually had positive vibes about the U.S. Postal Service. I’d love to see them get back to that, but it’ll take a big change in how Congress looks at the post offices’ role. … I suspect rural communities in Iowa and New Hampshire and Mississippi are having the same issues.”
