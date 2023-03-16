Sales Tax 2022
Town of Buena Vista

Buena Vista’s sales tax revenues were up from 2021, following recent upward trends. Local sales tax was up 13% from 2021, just over $3.6 million, while remote was up 9% at $800,554.

“It’s good to see not one extreme but a good balance between the two,” said town treasurer Phillip Puckett at the town trustee’s Feb. 28 meeting.

