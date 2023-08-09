A team of future rocket scientists set out with a mission on August 2 – to launch their 2-liter shuttles toward the sky.
“We got 300 milliliters of dihydrogen monoxide going into rockets,” said launch manager Greg Justis to his enthusiastic crew. “And only the rocket owner gets to recover their rocket.”
The rockets bore unique names, special to their creators, that ranged from King of Butter to a matching Barbie and Ken set. After selecting their bottles, the students made and attached fins, weighted nosecones and shimmering silver streamers, helping to bring each creation to life.
Each launch was accompanied by a countdown, predictions of landing zones and enthusiasm appropriate to sending a bottle rocket arcing over the parking lot.
“It’s cool because they go up super high,” said Peyton, 10. “When when they come down, it looks like they're gonna crash and some of them make it and some of them might break.”
Carver, 11, said he enjoyed watching the rockets explode. Though his rocket’s fins took some damage after the first launch, he was able to perform repairs and the rocket launched again without any further incidents.
“We talked about Newton’s Three Laws,” said Irv Broudy, another group leader. “hey got the scientific name for water, Dihydrogen Monoxide. We tried to give them a little soft science in the process of having fun. The Boys and Girls Club is about fun, but learning but learning is always there in the context of having fun. And you can see the kids love it.”
Group polling revealed that 4 of the students had aspirations of rocket science, while others expressed interest in marine biology.
“I learned that doesn't always depend on the wings how high it goes,” said James, 9. “I think it depends on where they’re placed.”
Justis, who has been volunteering with the Boys and Girls Club for around 10 years, loved getting to see the kids launch their rockets after working hard to make them.
“The kids in Salida and the kids in BV are wonderful,” he said. “There's a different thing growing up in a small town, and this connection that they have with their teachers and the community. It's special here.”
Justis said of the volunteers who he has worked with on programs, including himself, are former college professors, engineers or tech people and bring enthusiasm to the STEM classes.
“It gives you license to be a kid,” Boudry added. “You can be a child again if you work as a volunteer here.”
