NAME Michael Alex Rodriguez
FAMILY Mom Roberta Rodriguez, five siblings
BIRTHPLACE Alta Loma, Calif.
HOBBIES Writing, playing video games, reading books, collecting comic books, drawing, playing tabletop role-playing games with friends
WHAT DID YOU WANT TO BE WHEN YOU WERE A KID? An astronaut (and still wants to go to space)
FAVORITE MUSIC ARTISTS The Weeknd and Bring Me the Horizon
FAVORITE AUTHORS Michael Crichton and Lincoln Child
FAVORITE TOWN EVENT Fourth of July Celebration – “The many vendors in the park, art displayed in K’s park, the parade, the fireworks. It really feels like the town has come together for a great celebration.”
WHAT I LIKE BEST ABOUT BUENA VISTA “I’ve always liked Buena Vista because it’s a small town. While I will admit that it doesn’t have access to a lot of different items or facilities that would be very nice to have around here or very convenient to have, it’s been very nice living and growing up here.”
