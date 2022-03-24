NAME Michael Alex Rodriguez

FAMILY Mom Roberta Rodriguez, five siblings

BIRTHPLACE Alta Loma, Calif.

HOBBIES Writing, playing video games, reading books, collecting comic books, drawing, playing tabletop role-playing games with friends

WHAT DID YOU WANT TO BE WHEN YOU WERE A KID? An astronaut (and still wants to go to space)

FAVORITE MUSIC ARTISTS The Weeknd and Bring Me the Horizon

FAVORITE AUTHORS Michael Crichton and Lincoln Child

FAVORITE TOWN EVENT Fourth of July Celebration – “The many vendors in the park, art displayed in K’s park, the parade, the fireworks. It really feels like the town has come together for a great celebration.”

WHAT I LIKE BEST ABOUT BUENA VISTA “I’ve always liked Buena Vista because it’s a small town. While I will admit that it doesn’t have access to a lot of different items or facilities that would be very nice to have around here or very convenient to have, it’s been very nice living and growing up here.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.