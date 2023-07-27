Thursday
July 27
HIGH ROCKY RIDERS MEETING July 27, 6 p.m., High Country Nazarene Church, Buena Vista. Potluck dinner followed by monthly meeting. Joyce Eberhart, 719-395-0173
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 27, 6 p.m., Legacy Stage, McPhelemy Park. Alex Johnstone of Rapidgrass.
LIBRARY NIGHT AT THE DRIVE-IN: ‘BAD GUYS’ July 27, 7 - 10 p.m., Comanche Drive-In, 27784 Co Rd 339. Face painting, games and fire truck tours start at 7 p.m. Free admission with library card from Buena Vista, Salida or Lake County. Move starts at dusk (8:45 p.m.)
Friday
July 28
TURNER FARM CONCERT July 28, 6 p.m. - dusk, 829 West Main St. Featuring Kevin Cardinal. Entrance is by donation. Bring a picnic dinner, drinks and chair or blanket. Some chairs available.
Wednesday
Aug. 2
‘OFF GRIDDERS: STAKING A CLAIM IN COLORADO’S SAN LUIS VALLEY’ Aug. 2, 6 p.m., Surf Hotel, Buena Vista. Author talk with acclaimed author Ted Conover. Registration required at www.eventbrite.com/e/off-gridders-at-the-edge-tickets-637375385937
LOOKING FORWARD
THE GEOLOGICALLY AMAZING UPPER ARKANSAS VALLEY Aug. 3, 1 - 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Geologist Bob Hickey shares the geologic processes that shaped our area and points out local evidence of rifting, glaciation and water erosion.
CONCERT IN THE PARK Aug. 3, 6 p.m., Legacy Stage, McPhelemy Park. Bob Weir from Cañon City.
AVHS MOVIE NIGHT Aug. 3, 8:30 p.m., Comanche Drive-In. Special community showing of the family-friendly film “Babe.” Doors open at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome, including dogs. Pre-order your tickets now at www.ark-valley.org/drive-in/ or purchase them the night of the event. $10 for adults and $5 for children’s tickets (13 and under).
SHAVANO CAMPSITE WORK DAY Aug. 4, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Work projects will include removing fire rings, installing sign posts and other relevant tasks to get the sites ready. Bring gloves, closed-toed shoes, shovels/rakes, water bottle & food, hat, long pants and sleeves. A light lunch and snacks will be provided. Meeting area will be determined closer to the event. Sign waiver at envisionchaffeecounty.org/rec-adopter/waiver/
DESTINATION STORY TIME: BUENA VISTA SINGLETRACK COALITION Aug. 4, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Share stories about mountain biking and exploring outdoors with the BVSC. Learn trail and bike safety, then ride the pump track with friends. Bring a bike and helmet.
TURNER FARM CONCERT Aug. 4, 6 p.m. - dusk, 829 West Main St. Featuring Bob Weir. Entrance is by donation. Bring a picnic dinner, drinks and chair or blanket. Some chairs available.
INTRO TO FLY FISHING: TEENS Aug. 5, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the basics of fly fishing and casting, plus tips from a local angler. Practice on the lawn before transitioning to water. Fly rods provided, or bring your own. Pizza lunch provided. Register at forms.gle/N9ikLXsyAHi6SrPX9
LIVE AT THE LEGACY STAGE Aug. 5, McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista. Bill Kelly at 10 a.m. John Daniel Berning at noon. The Kirbys at 2 p.m. Salida Din at 4 p.m.
BOOM DAYS TALENT SHOW Aug. 5, 1 p.m., Tabor Opera House, Leadville. Free, open to the public.
CHAFFEE COUNTY DEMOCRATS PICNIC Aug. 5, 2 - 5 p.m., Chipeta Park, Poncha Springs. Visit with Attorney General Phil Weiser, Representative Julie McCluskie and local officials. Music by Pint and A Half, drinks and food with kid friendly activities and child care. Purchase tickets at www.chaffeecountydemocrats.org
STREAM EXPLORERS Aug. 7, 8, 14 & 15. GARNA and Collegiate Peaks chapter of Trout Unlimited will offer a free stream ecology and fly-fishing program for middle school youth in Buena Vista. Sessions will take place at the Creekside Gathering Place in Buena Vista and on the last class, shuttle transportation will be provided to a fishing location. Space is limited; registration is required at GARNA.org/garnas-youth-camps For questions, contact GARNA at (719) 539-5106 or email Bianka Martinez at youth@garna.org
EAGLE LAKE DAY CAMP Aug. 7-11, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Valley Fellowship Church. Ages 6-13 Cost: $275. Register at https://eaglelakecamps.com/camp/valleyfellowship/ or call 719-395- 2242 for more information.
ONGOING EVENTS
RALLEY IN THE VALLEY PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION is open from June 1 to Aug. 18 at pickleballbrackets.com. The tournament is open to players 10 and older. Cost is $40 for one event, $10 for a second event and a $5 registration fee. To learn about Peak to Peak Pickleball Club, visit peaktopeakpickleball.com
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
Buena Vista Library
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI Chaffee County - An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
