Friday, Nov. 4
95TH FALL BAZAAR Nov. 4, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. Books, candy, baked goods, collectibles and more. Raffle tickets for Sunbonnet Sue quilt and vintage painting. Pulled pork sandwiches available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
DESTINATION STORY TIME: ARK VALLEY GYMNASTICS Nov. 4, 11 a.m., Ark Valley Gymnastics, 105 Isabel Court. After story time, Christy will guide the crew through different activities in her gym and model safe exploration and skill building with little gymnasts.
VARSITY FOOTBALL GAME Nov. 4, 6 p.m., Buena Vista High School stadium. Vs. Colorado Springs Christian School.
‘ANYWHERE FROM HERE’ SKI MOVIE Nov. 4, 7 p.m., Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, Buena Vista. Doors open at 6 p.m. Adults: $20. 17 and under: $10. For more info or to buy tickets, visit ivyballroom.com/upcoming-events
Weekend, Nov. 5-6
ST. ROSE OF LIMA FALL FESTIVAL Nov. 5, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Rose of Lima parish hall. There will be a Christmas quilt raffle, a “bucket” raffle with five fabulous prizes, craft items and baked goods. The church store will be open. A carry-out only of chili and/or chicken noodle soup meal will be served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Cost of lunch is $5.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR Nov. 5, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grace Church, 203 W. Main St. Quilts, handmade crafts, vintage collectibles, soft goods, pet toys and more. (719) 395-8868
BEGINNER UKULELE Nov. 5, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session) after. No instrument? Borrow a ukulele from the library.
PAWS FOR THANKS Nov. 6, noon - 3 p.m., Ark-Valley Humane Society, 701 Gregg Drive. Open house with staff-guided tours of the facility. Light refreshments provided. Gifts available for purchase to benefit AVHS. For questions about the open house please contact Emy Luebbering at elueberring@ark-valley.org
Monday, Nov. 7
QIGONG Nov. 7, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
GENTLE YOGA Nov. 8, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
BV CONNECTS NETWORKING Nov. 8, noon - 1:30 p.m., Buena Vista Correctional Complex. Lunch served by True Beginnings Cafe. Guest speaker warden Jason Lengerich. This event is free and offered by the CDOC and Buena Vista Correctional Complex. Seating is limited; please register at https://forms.gle/6ip3s5CMdL2tF6LU7
CHAFFEE REPUBLICANS ELECTION NIGHT PARTY Nov. 8, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Airport. Pizza and adult beverages will be on hand while we watch the results together. Donations happily accepted.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
BOTANICAL ILLUSTRATION: PART 2 OF 2 Nov. 9, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the skills to render plants in remarkable scientific detail and the artistic techniques needed to create beautiful and lasting plant portraits. Register at https://forms.gle/3JjqxvKJEM59ngoy9
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON Nov. 9, noon, Buena Vista Community Center. Turkey and gravy served; please bring your own place setting and some of the other Thanksgiving fixings to add to the meal. Sandy, from SkyLinkMedAlarms will provide a program regarding the home-based medical alarm company. Door prizes will be awarded.
Free legal self-help clinic Nov. 9, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
LOOKING FORWARD
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Nov. 10, noon - 1 p.m. Author Bonnie Garmus discusses her debut New York Times bestselling novel “Lessons in Chemistry.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
GINGERBREAD BAZAAR Nov. 12, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 15440 W. Main. Boxed homemade candy and cookies by the pound, coffee and homemade cinnamon rolls, seasonal and craft items, stocking stuffers, quilt items, preserves and more. Chili and cornbread lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Credit and debit cards accepted.
BOYS MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL GAME Nov. 12, 10 a.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Cotopaxi.
BEGINNER UKULELE Nov. 12, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session) after. No instrument? Borrow a ukulele from the library.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS MEETING Nov. 14, Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 349 E Street, Salida. In-person meeting featuring Jill Anderson, Health Development Director for the Solvista Health Regional Assessment Center. The one-hour presentation begins at noon, following the LWVCC Social and Business session at 11:15 a.m. A Zoom link can be found in the Upcoming Events section on lwvchaffeecounty.org
KILT (KIDS INTO LEARNING THINGS) Nov. 15, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Elementary students explore a wide variety of topics. November dates include STEM and team building challenges, followed by board and card games (so bring your favorites).
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Nov. 15, 10 - 11 a.m. Bestselling author Kwame Christian chats about his new book “How to Have Difficult Conversations About Race: Practical Tools for Necessary Change in the Workplace and Beyond.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
ARTIST’S PALETTE Nov. 16, 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Design a handmade gem tree using wire and semi-precious stones. Decorative stone bases will be provided, or bring your favorite rock. Limit 15. Register at forms.gle/YAzh7VgCdj6ZJ2xu7
BEGINNER WEB DESIGN: SESSION 1 Nov. 16, 5 p.m. Learn the basics of web development in this 5-week course, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript and the foundation to create your own website. Bring your own laptop, or use one at the library. To register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
ONGOING EVENTS
ANNUAL GARNA PHOTO CONTEST Participants may submit photos now through Nov. 8. The public can enter a People’s Choice vote through Nov. 10 (for a $1 donation per vote with a five-vote minimum). Participants can enter as many photos as they like (for a $10 donation per photo). For more info, to submit photos or to vote on your favorites, visit: www.gogophotocontest.com/garna. For questions, please contact GARNA at 719-539-5106 or info@garna.org
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
STRONG WOMEN STRONG BONES CLASS Mondays and Fridays, 10 - 11 :30 a.m. Call Barb at 719-395-3956 for details.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
