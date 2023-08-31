Friday
Sept. 1
BVHS BOYS VARSITY GOLF v. Rye, Holly Dot Golf Course in Colorado City, CO, 9 a.m.
CHAFFEE ARTS OPEN AWARDS SHOW Sept. 1-4, Buena Vista Heritage Museum. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., opening reception 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 1. The 4-day event kicks off with an opening reception and features artwork for sale as well as a fundraising giveaway for each of the donated pieces. Entry to the museum is free for any attendees of the event.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM: MIKE YOUNG Sept. 1, 6 p.m. Held at Turner Farm, 829 W Main St. in Buena Vista. Entrance by donation.
Weekend
Sept. 2, 3
OPTIMISTS’ PANCAKE BREAKFAST Saturday, Sept. 2, 7:30 a.m. in McPhelemy Park.
TROUT UNLIMITED BV FISHING DERBY Saturday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m. Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Buena Vista Optimist Club have sponsored free fishing for kids since the 1980’s. It’s a great opportunity for our chapter to give back for all the support the community has given us. The BV Derby is always the Saturday of Labor Day Week-end and volunteers are needed at about 8:00 AM. Come before the derby for the Optimist Breakfast in the park and stay for their free hotdog lunch for all. TU provides T-shirts and prizes. If you haven’t signed up already, please contact Bill Dvorak at bill@dvorakexpeditions.com or (719) 221-3212.
BV DUCK RACE 2023 Saturday, Sept. 2, 1 p.m. Join us to cheer on all the ducks! The race will be held at 1 p.m. sharp.
BVEC BLUES DINNER Saturday, Sept. 2, 1:30 PM – 5:45 PM. Featuring Groovespeak and Blue Recluse.
HIGH ALTITUDE HORSEPOWER CAR SHOW Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Westcliffe, CO. Enter your antique, vintage, classic, rat rod, or hot rod/muscle car and share the day with other car enthusiasts, or just come to enjoy the cars and vote for your favorites. For more details, visit www.valleystrong.us/calendar. If you have a vehicle you’d like to enter into the Car Show please visit www.valleystrong.us to register. You may also contact us at info@valleystrong.us with any questions.
COMMUNITY CONTRA DANCE AND POTLUCK Saturday, Sept. 2, 6 p.m. The dance will be held at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista, CO. There will be a potluck dinner from 6:00 - 7:00 PM, and we will dance from 7:00 - 9:00 PM. No partner or experience is needed. Enjoy a live local band and make a new friend. For more information, call Lee at 210-275-3355. Future dances will be on the first Saturday of the month from September through May 2024.
CENTRAL CO HUMANISTS SUNDAY SCIENCE Sunday, Sept. 3. Jungian Psychology. Dr. Stephen Witty, a clinical psychologist, will be the speaker. Held at the Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett St., Salida. Each presentation is informative and features a science topic understandable by both scientists and non-scientists. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the talk will start promptly at 10:00 a.m. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
THE HIDEOUT ERIC ELISON - GORDON LIGHTFOOT TRIBUTE ARTIST Sunday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. 22865 Maud Lane, at the Big Red Barn in the back. Doors open at 1:15 p.m., $20 donation. 100% goes to the artists. Bring your friends, families and neighbors, and BYO drinks!
CARIN MARIE AT THE LEGACY STAGE Sunday, Sept. 3, 4 p.m. at the Legacy Stage in McPhelemy Park.
HORSESHOE TOURNAMENT Sunday, Sept. 3, 12 p.m. Singles will start at noon, with blind draw doubles beginning afterward, around 2 p.m. $10 entry fee, held at VFW Post #1166 in Johnson Village. Call 719-395-2929 for more details.
Monday
Sept. 4
AN EVENING WITH RISING APPALACHIA ON THE LAWN Sept. 4, 6-10 p.m. Welcome back Rising Appalachia to The LAWN! Don't miss this very special Labor Day evening in Buena Vista. Kids 12 & under are free - visit tickets.surfhotel.com/e/rising-appalachia-on-the-lawn-labor-day for tickets.
Wednesday
Sept. 6
BRONCO SUPER CELEBRATION WEST Sept. 6-9, Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds. Daily drives, vendors and vehicles! Visit broncodriver.com/index.php/events/bronco-super-celebration-west/ for more information and to register. Registration includes show field parking for your Bronco, event access for yourself and your family, Show ‘n’ Shine entry, event t-shirt, raffle tickets, truck and trailer parking pass if needed and eligibility for Off-Road and Danger Drives
COMMUNITY COFFEE: BRIDGING THE GAP Wednesday, Sept. 6, Buena Vista Community Center Piñon Room, 715 E Main Street. If you want to stay in the know and make an impact, this is the event for you! Attend and hear updates for the Buena Vista Area and Chaffee County.
AROS CRYSTOS AT A CHURCH Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m. Join Swedish author/artist/ spiritual guide Aros Crystos for an inspiring conversation on love, life and healing. Aros will be discussing his latest book 'Dolphin Odyssey: A Journey into the Secret World of Ascension’ and his work as a sonic code healer.’ Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at A Church, 419 D St. in Salida. The event is a Colorado TINTS production and is offered by donation.
Looking Ahead
BLOOD DRIVE Sept. 7, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Faith Lutheran Church will be hosting a blood drive on No need for an appointment! 15440 CR 306.
CELEBRATE LIFE: BV PREGNANCY CENTER FUNDRAISER Sept. 8, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Infinity Pool. Childcare for kids 12 and under will be available at Clearview Church starting at 6:30. For more information and to RSVP, especially if needing childcare, visit www.bvpregnancycenter.com/celebrate-life or call (719) 395-6703.
SOLAR TALK Saturday, Sept. 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library, with the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society. Attendees will learn how ancient cultures perceived eclipses, what an eclipse is, and how to safely view an eclipse. There will be hands-on safety demonstrations, in addition to solar telescope viewings of the Sun. Participants will receive a free pair of solar eclipse glasses, while supplies last.
CHAFFEE COUNTY STAR PARTY Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. at 51:10 Ranch, 13979 Bozeman Circle, Nathrop. Buena Vista Public Library and Salida Regional Library bring you a night of games and stars! Meet us at 51:10 Ranch where we’ll play lawn games before joining the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society for a green laser tour of the night sky.
FINANCIAL LITERACY WORKSHOP Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College, 901 South Hwy 24, in the Climax Molybdenum Building Room 401. The workshop will cover everything from understanding your current situation to budgeting, credit, and planning for the future. The workshop is free and open to the public. Reservations are required for the workshop and space is limited. Email laura.yost@uaacog.com to make a reservation.
YOUNG AT HEART LUNCHEON Wednesday, Sept. 13, is the Young at Heart potluck luncheon at the BV Community Center, 715 E Main St. Lunch line starts at noon. We will be having bratwursts and sauerkraut. Please bring a side dish to go along and bring your place setting. Our speakers will be Dee Dubin and Jeff Eaton from “Places to Age.” Door prizes will be awarded.
OUTDOOR INDUSTRY SUMMIT Friday, Sept. 15, 8 a.m. The highly anticipated statewide Outdoor Industry Summit, now in its third year, is set to unite small businesses, outdoor enthusiasts, and sustainability advocates in a landmark event that will shape the future of Colorado's outdoor landscape. The Summit, held at the CMC Leadville Campus, promises an awe-inspiring gathering amidst the majestic 14ers of Leadville, North America's highest incorporated city, soaring at 10,152 feet. Keynote speakers are Scotty Stoughton and Dani Reyes-Acosta. Register at https://centralsbdc.org/sbdc-events/2023-outdoor-industry-summit/
GREEN HOMES TOUR Sept. 16-17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. The Green Homes Tour of Salida will begin with registration at the Salida Farmers' Market on Saturday (Alpine Park, 5th and E St.). The Buena Vista tour begins with registration at Sangre de Cristo Electric (Hwy 24 N.) on Sunday. Both of the home tours are FREE! Join us for a presentation on "Mindfulness in Homes" with Paul Kriescher from Rocky Mountain PBS's Heart of a Building series at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 at A Church in Salida. Register for the presentation at GARNA.org.
MOUNTAIN UAS FALL ROUNDUP Sept. 17-18, This year's conference theme is “Unpacking the Challenges facing Uncrewed Aviation” and will feature two keynote speakers. Reservations are required for the day-long conference at Mt. Princeton. For information or to register for the event, visit: uasroundup.com.
CHAFFEE CHIPS IN TRAIL WEST Sept. 19-21. Mark your calendars for this free neighborhood fire mitigation event. The event will focus on Trail West, including CR 358A, 359, 362, 363 and more. Go to envisionchaffeecounty.org/chaffee-chips to view service area maps and register your piles, or contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org.
BUENA VISTA LIBRARY
Bilingual Yoga Thursday, Aug. 10, 11:30 a.m. Calm your mind and enjoy feel-good movement. Guidance provided in English and Spanish – yoga for your brain! Bring a mat if you have one.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays, 10 - 11 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading and the joy of visiting the local library. After some stories, enjoy process art activities, songs, and games that support early literacy.
ONGOING EVENTS
STARTDUST OPEN MIC TALENT NIGHT Thursdays, 6–9 p.m. Come on down to The Stardust every Thursday and check out our local talent! OR, get up on stage and entertain us! Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m., performances start at 6 p.m. BYO snacks, apps and beverages! Held at The Stardust Event Center, 16450 County Road 306, in Buena Vista.
RALLY IN THE VALLEY PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION is open from June 1 to Aug. 18 at pickleballbrackets.com. The tournament is open to players 10 and older. Cost is $40 for one event, $10 for a second event and a $5 registration fee. To learn about Peak to Peak Pickleball Club, visit peaktopeakpickleball.com
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY MONDAYS, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE First Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign-up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are at a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY - An in-person Family Support Group meeting held every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.