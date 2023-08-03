Thursday
August 3
THE GEOLOGICALLY AMAZING UPPER ARKANSAS VALLEY Aug. 3, 1 - 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Geologist Bob Hickey shares the geologic processes that shaped our area and points out local evidence of rifting, glaciation and water erosion.
CONCERT IN THE PARK Aug. 3, 6 p.m., Legacy Stage, McPhelemy Park. Bob Weir from Cañon City.
AVHS MOVIE NIGHT Aug. 3, 8:30 p.m., Comanche Drive-In. Special community showing of the family-friendly film “Babe.” Doors open at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome, including dogs. Pre-order your tickets now at www.ark-valley.org/drive-in/ or purchase them the night of the event. $10 for adults and $5 for children’s tickets (13 and under).
SANGRES ART GUILD SHOW JAMMIN ART Aug. 3, 3 Street Gallery, 59000 N. Highway 69, Westcliffe. The show will be open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., August 3 – 28, 2023.
Friday
August 4
SHAVANO CAMPSITE WORK DAY Aug. 4, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Work projects will include removing fire rings, installing sign posts and other relevant tasks to get the sites ready. Bring gloves, closed-toed shoes, shovels/rakes, water bottle & food, hat, long pants and sleeves. A light lunch and snacks will be provided. Meeting area will be determined closer to the event. Sign waiver at envisionchaffeecounty.org/rec-adopter/waiver/
DESTINATION STORYTIME: BUENA VISTA SINGLETRACK COALITION Aug. 4, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Share stories about mountain biking and exploring outdoors with the BVSC. Learn trail and bike safety, then ride the pump track with friends. Bring a bike and helmet.
TURNER FARM CONCERT Aug. 4, 6 p.m. - dusk, 829 West Main St. Featuring Bob Weir. Entrance is by donation. Bring a picnic dinner, drinks and chair or blanket. Some chairs available.
CHAFFEE ARTS ‘ARTIST OF THE MONTH’ SHOW Aug. 4, 4–6 p.m. Chaffee Arts’ ‘Artist of the Month’ for August, Lisa Louise Lindsey, will have her art featured throughout the month at A.V.D.I. in Buena Vista (317 E. Main St.). The Opening Reception will be Friday, August 4, from 4–6 p.m.
Weekend
August 5-6
P.E.O. BOOK AND BAKE SALE Aug. 5, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Buena Vista’s P.E.O. Chapter IA Annual Book & Bake Sale will be held at Grace Church Hall, across from BV Library.
INTRO TO FLY FISHING: TEENS Aug. 5, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the basics of fly fishing and casting, plus tips from a local angler. Practice on the lawn before transitioning to water. Fly rods provided, or bring your own. Pizza lunch provided. Register at forms.gle/N9ikLXsyAHi6SrPX9
LIVE AT THE LEGACY STAGE Aug. 5, McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista. Bill Kelly at 10 a.m. John Daniel Berning at noon. The Kirbys at 2 p.m. Salida Din at 4 p.m.
‘LEADVILLE’S THIRST FOR GOLD’ EXHIBIT GRAND OPENING Aug. 5-6, 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. at 120 W. 9th St., Leadville. Come to the National Mining Hall of Fame and Muesum for the Grand Opening Weekend of the "Leadville's Thirst for Gold" Temporary Exhibit! Admission to the museum is FREE throughout the entire weekend. The "Leadville's Thirst for Gold" Exhibit will remain open until July 2025, giving you ample time to revisit and share this captivating journey with friends and family. Reach out to us at jordan@mininghalloffame.org if you have questions.
BOOM DAYS TALENT SHOW Aug. 5, 1 p.m., Tabor Opera House, Leadville. Free, open to the public. The talent show is open to all ages, with different scoring categories and prizes for each age group. Winners will receive prizes valued at $100, $50, and $25 for first, second and third place. Leadville local Glenda Dunn will serve as a judge. Sign up at the Tabor directly after the Boom Days parade, from 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. on Aug. 5. Participation is first-come first-served until full.
CHAFFEE COUNTY DEMOCRATS PICNIC Aug. 5, 2 - 5 p.m., Chipeta Park, Poncha Springs. Visit with Attorney General Phil Weiser, Representative Julie McCluskie and local officials. Music by Pint and A Half, drinks and food with kid friendly activities and child care. Purchase tickets at www.chaffeecountydemocrats.org
LITTLE MERMAID AUDITIONS, Aug. 5-6, 2–6 p.m. at Sventastik Studios, 934 E Rainbow Blvd in Salida. Performers ages 6 and up are welcome to audition. Prepare a short song from the show or submit a video. Contact director Becky at 303-260-8782 with any questions, and send videos to sventastikproductions@gmail.com
Monday
August 7
STREAM EXPLORERS Aug. 7, 8, 14 & 15. GARNA and Collegiate Peaks chapter of Trout Unlimited will offer a free stream ecology and fly-fishing program for middle school youth in Buena Vista. Sessions will take place at the Creekside Gathering Place in Buena Vista and on the last class, shuttle transportation will be provided to a fishing location. Space is limited; registration is required at GARNA.org/garnas-youth-camps For questions, contact GARNA at (719) 539-5106 or email Bianka Martinez at youth@garna.org
EAGLE LAKE DAY CAMP Aug. 7-11, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Valley Fellowship Church. Ages 6-13 Cost: $275. Register at https://eaglelakecamps.com/camp/valleyfellowship/ or call 719-395- 2242 for more information.
Tuesday
August 8
TRUSTEE BOARD MEETING Aug. 8, 7 p.m. The Buena Vista Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. at the Community Center, 715 E Main St, in Buena Vista. Visit www.buenavistaco.gov/agendacenter for packets, agendas and Zoom information.
CHAFFE COUNTY REPUBLICANS MONTHLY MEETING Aug. 8, 6-8 pm. As a fundraiser, the CCRC is selling raffle tickets and anyone is welcome to participate. Limited tickets are still available, at $20 each. Only 300 tickets will be sold, and there will be three raffle prizes. Anyone interested in tickets for the raffle should contact CCRC Executive Committee member Bonnie Davis, at Bonnie18Davis@gmail.com. Raffle drawing at 8:15 p.m. Poncha Springs Town Hall Community Room, 330 Burnett Ave, Poncha Springs, CO.
Wednesday
August 9
FYI BACK TO SCHOOL BBQ Aug. 9, 4 - 7 p.m. Join the fun with food, games and paddleboards. All are welcome for free family fun at McPhelemy Park.
LOOKING AHEAD
BV OPTIMISTS’ CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT Aug. 10, 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The Two-Person Team Scramble will be held at the Collegiate Peaks Golf Course in Buena Vista. There is a $95 per person registration fee, which covers greens fees, breakfast and lunch. Golf carts not included. Funds help suppport youth projects in the Buena Vista area. Register by August 7. For registration and sponsorship, contact Todd Allen at 720-626-1884 or Eric Gibb at 719-207-0296, PO Box 3044 Buena Vista, CO 81211.
BV CONTIN-TAIL GEM AND MINERAL SHOW Aug. 10-13, 2023 9 a.m.–6 p.m. daily. Join over 100 gem, mineral and fossil collectors, handmade jewelry vendors, lapidary artists and rock dealers near the Continental Divide at at the BV Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive. Free parking and free admission. Limited overnight rv and tent DRY camping is now available. Register first in person or online. Email bvrockshow@gmail.com for information online or inquire on-site. Visit https://bvrockshow.com/ for additional information.
LOCAL ART SHOW WITH JOE Aug. 12, 9 a.m.–7 p.m. at 17100 CR 338. Join Buena Vista artist Joe Lothamer as he celebrates a second chance and a new adventure. Over 50 paintings will be on display for you to enjoy. Enjoy music and free food and drinks as well. Meet the artist, see the beauty! On display in front of the beautiful mountains surrounding Buena Vista. A good time awaits you. All are invited! Call 720-392-7241 with any questions or comments
PANCAKES IN THE PARK Aug. 12, 7–10 a.m. The BV Optimists’ all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be held in Columbine Park during Gold Rush Days. Cost: $9 fro adults (ages 12 and up), $4 for ages 5-11. Kids under 5 eat free. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee, and proceeds benefit BV youth projects.
BUENA VISTA GOLD RUSH DAYS Aug. 12-13 on E Main St. Celebrate Buena Vista’s Old West and mining heritage! Highlights of the two-day event include the final leg of the WPBR Triple Crown burro, local musicians and lingerie show by the Madams of Central Colorado.
BUENA VISTA LIBRARY
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
ONGOING EVENTS
HIGH ALTITUDE HORSEPOWER CAR SHOW Enter your antique, vintage, classic, rat rod, or hot rod/muscle car, while you share the day with other car enthusiasts, or just come enjoy the cars on Main Street and vote for your favorites. Registration is open until the show is full, first-come, first-served. Held annually on Labor Day Saturday. Contact info@valleystrong.us with questions, or visit www.valleystrong.us to register.
RALLY IN THE VALLEY PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION is open from June 1 to Aug. 18 at pickleballbrackets.com. The tournament is open to players 10 and older. Cost is $40 for one event, $10 for a second event and a $5 registration fee. To learn about Peak to Peak Pickleball Club, visit peaktopeakpickleball.com
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY MONDAYS, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/ ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE First Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY - An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
BV HOPE MEETING Every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.