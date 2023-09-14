Thursday
Sept. 14
BONFIRE DUB W/ THE WHISKEY SECRETS AT THE LARIAT Thursday, Sept. 14. Doors at 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. RSVP for this free concert at tickets.thelariatbv.com.
AN EVENING WITH THE LAKOTA CHIEFS Thursday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m. at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum. Part of the museum’s Edward Curtis exhibit, Unpublished Plains. https://www.buenavistaheritage.org/edward-curtis
A MYSTERY SOLVED: LONELY HEADSTONE EXPLAINED Thursday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m. For centuries, a lonely grave along Highway 24 remained unclaimed. J. David Holt solves the mystery of Jane Kirkham’s headstone in this presentation. Held at the BV Library, 131 Linderman Ave.
Friday
Sept. 15
OUTDOOR INDUSTRY SUMMIT Friday, Sept. 15, 8 a.m. The highly anticipated statewide Outdoor Industry Summit, now in its third year, is set to unite small businesses, outdoor enthusiasts, and sustainability advocates in a landmark event that will shape the future of Colorado's outdoor landscape. The Summit, held at the CMC Leadville Campus, promises an awe-inspiring gathering amidst the majestic 14ers of Leadville, North America's highest incorporated city, soaring at 10,152 feet. Keynote speakers are Scotty Stoughton and Dani Reyes-Acosta. Register at https://centralsbdc.org/sbdc-events/2023-outdoor-industry-summit/
LEADVILLE IRISH MINERS MEMORIAL Friday, Sept. 15, 5 p.m. Events are free to attend. At 5 p.m., join Leadville’s East Side Driving Tour with experts Kathleen Fitzsimmons, Bill Harrington and Dennis Hasty for a geological and living history tour of Leadville's historic mines. Meet at the Delaware Hotel lobby. High clearance vehicles recommended, limited carpooling available. At 6:30 p.m., visit the opening of “From Coffin Ships to Pauper Grave: Yesterday’s Leadville Irish and Today’s Immigrant Community” at the Healy House & Dexter’s Cabin, 912 Harrison Ave, Leadville)
UNPUBLISHED PLAINS BOOK SIGNING Friday, Sept. 15, 5 p.m. at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum
LAKOTA CULTURE AND TRADITIONS Friday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m. at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum. Featuring Chief John Spotted Tail & Tamara Stands and Looks Back-Spotted Tail.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM: BRIAN BISHOP Friday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m. Bring your own lawn chair or a blanket, pack snacks or a picnic, bring your family or friends, and kick back to enjoy live music in an unforgettable setting. Admission by donation.
Weekend
Sept. 16-17
37TH ANNUAL AUTUMN RUN Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m., McPhelemy Park. The Autumn Run is held each year on the third weekend in September, in and around the historic, friendly, and picturesque town of Buena Vista, Colorado. Nestled in the upper Arkansas River Valley at the base of the Collegiate Peaks, the Autumn Run has one of the most beautiful courses in Colorado. We offer a half marathon, 10K, 5K, and Family Fun Run. Post-race party includes music from Roundhouse Assembly and Blue Rooster, Eddyline Beer at the Beer Garden, and Food Trucks that include The Bonesaw and Peaks 'n' Pitas! Our awards ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. Visit www.oneloveendurance.com/autumnrun.html for more information.
LEADVILLE IRISH MINERS MEMORIAL Saturday, Sept. 16. At 10 a.m., join the Leadvill Irish Miners’ Memorial unveiling at Evergreen Cemetery (1601 Poplar Street) (Cost: free). At 3 p.m., watch the Leadville St. Patrick’s Day Practice Parade (Cost: free), a unique tradition honoring Leadville’s Irish heritage. At 7 p.m., see “From Cork to Colorado, a Musical Review” at the Tabor Opera House (308 Harrison Ave), an evening of storytelling and entertainment in Leadville’s historic Tabor Opera House. Cost: $25 (cash bar).
SALIDA AIR SHOW Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 a.m. Admission is FREE. The show will feature several aerobatic demonstrations including Bob Freeman in his amazing Extra 300LX, Alan Cook in his military T-6 Texan and Chris Murphy with a high energy display in a homebuilt RV4. The Mile Hi Wing of the Commemorative Air force will be here with their WWII plane, an SNB-5 and they will be selling rides for $99 for a 20-minute scenic flight of our gorgeous valley. There will also be a drawing for free airplane flight. The pancake breakfast starts at 8 a.m.
OUTDOOR EQUITY SUMMIT Saturday, Sept. 16. The Outdoor Equity Summit will unite professionals from the outdoor industry, the local Latine community and underrepresented groups at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville to address inequities within outdoor recreation and work toward a more inclusive and diverse industry. Tickets are available at GARNA.org. Scholarships are available. Contact Bianka Isabella Martinez at equity@garna.org.
UNPUBLISHED PLAINS EVENTS Saturday, Sept. 16. 11 a.m.: Children’s Storytime. 3 p.m.: Book signing. 4 p.m.: A New Way to Honor the Old Way, with Chief Henry Red Cloud. Sunday, Sept. 17. 1 p.m.: Book signing. All events held at the Heritage Museum. https://www.buenavistaheritage.org/unpublished-plains-schedule
GREEN HOMES TOUR Sept. 16-17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. The Green Homes Tour of Salida will begin with registration at the Salida Farmers' Market on Saturday (Alpine Park, 5th and E St.). The Buena Vista tour begins with registration at Sangre de Cristo Electric (Hwy 24 N.) on Sunday. Both of the home tours are FREE! Join us for a presentation on "Mindfulness in Homes" with Paul Kriescher from Rocky Mountain PBS's Heart of a Building series at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 at A Church in Salida. Register for the presentation at GARNA.org.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION Saturday, Sept. 16, 10-11:30 a.m. Casa Del Rio Clubhouse. Speaker: Kathleen Gates of Cheyenne, Wyo. Special music by Betty Dethmers and Dale Kettering. Special feature: Jayne McCracken on the Geothermal Plant on Mt. Princeton. Please RSVP to Betty 719-395-6967 or Jan 719-395-3108
MOUNTAIN UAS FALL ROUNDUP Sept. 17-18, This year's conference theme is “Unpacking the Challenges facing Uncrewed Aviation” and will feature two keynote speakers. Reservations are required for the day-long conference at Mt. Princeton. For information or to register for the event, visit: uasroundup.com.
LGBTQ+ CULTURAL FLUENCY TRAINING WORKSHOP Sunday, Sept. 17, 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave. CUCC invites the community to join us with Jimmy Sellars and Mark of the PcFA for a free workshop & lunch! Going “Beyond Welcome,” our LGBTQ+ Cultural Fluency Training focuses on providing participants with the fundamentals of awareness, language, and experience on ways to support queer and gender-expansive people. RSVP (719) 395-2544.
Monday
Sept. 18
BV STRONG COMMUNITY DINNER Monday, Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m. Come together on Main Street for the 10th Annual Community Dinner! BYO food, drinks, dishes and utensils. Additional information at bvstrong.com
Tuesday
Sept. 19
CHAFFEE CHIPS IN TRAIL WEST Sept. 19-21. Mark your calendars for this free neighborhood fire mitigation event. The event will focus on Trail West, including CR 358A, 359, 362, 363 and more. Go to envisionchaffeecounty.org/chaffee-chips to view service area maps and register your piles, or contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org.
OHV FALL COLOR TOUR Sept. 19-23. The OHV Color Tour is for side-by-sides and all types of Off-Highway Vehicles. Meet new friends from all over the world as you experience four awe-inspiring days of fun & epic adventure with self-guided tours through the majestic backcountry of the Collegiate Peaks section of the Sawatch Range of the Rocky Mountains. Ride through the breathtaking wilderness, home to an astounding twelve 14ers! Access to daily rides requires trailering your off-highway vehicle to trailheads. Contact director@buenavistacolorado.org for more information.
Wednesday
Sept. 20
BV HOPE/HAVEN FOR HOPE MONTHLY MEETING Wednesday, Sept. 20, 3 p.m. 114 Linderman Ave. Join for a monthly update on what projects and classes that are happening with BV HOPE and Haven for Hope, as well as educational time teaching about human trafficking, how to identify it and how to report it. Send an email at buenavistahope@gmail.com to get the zoom link if you can't join in person. Everyone is invited to this meeting.
Thursday
Sept. 21
HIGH ROCKY RIDERS CLUB MEETING AND POTLUCK Sept. 21, 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share. The meeting and potluck will be held at High Country Nazarene Church. Call Joyce at 719-395-0173 with any questions.
Looking Ahead
QUESTION, PERSUADE, REFER Monday, Sept. 25, 5:30- 7:30 p.m., BV Community Center. Free suicide prevention training hosted by Solvista Health. QPR will teach you the warning signs of suicide and the process to question, persuade and refer a person to get help. Space is limited, RSVP by emailing Natalie Moore at, natalie.moore@solvistahealth.org or call Natalie at, 719-275-2351.
GREAT FUTURES GALA Wednesday, Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m. Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County is hosting their annual Gala on September 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort Pavilion in Nathrop. This event will feature a delicious dinner, a live auction, and entertainment by Comedian John Novosad. All proceeds benefit the Salida and Buena Vista Boys & Girls Clubs. Business sponsorship opportunities are available; more information can be found on the website: bgcchafeee.org or by calling 719-539-9500.
BUENA VISTA LIBRARY
Bilingual Yoga Thursday, Aug. 10, 11:30 a.m. Calm your mind and enjoy feel-good movement. Guidance provided in English and Spanish – yoga for your brain! Bring a mat if you have one.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays, 10 - 11 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading and the joy of visiting the local library. After some stories, enjoy process art activities, songs, and games that support early literacy.
ONGOING EVENTS
STARDUST OPEN MIC TALENT NIGHT Thursdays, 6–9 p.m. Come on down to The Stardust every Thursday and check out our local talent! OR, get up on stage and entertain us! Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m., performances start at 6 p.m. BYO snacks, apps and beverages! Held at The Stardust Event Center, 16450 County Road 306, in Buena Vista.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY MONDAYS, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE First Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign-up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are at a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY - An in-person Family Support Group meeting held every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.