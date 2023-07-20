Thursday
July 20
‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ July 20-22, 7 p.m., Tabor Opera House, Leadville. An all-local cast will return to their roots as high school spellers in this musical comedy. Season subscriptions and tickets for individual shows are available at TaborOperaHouse.org
DESTINATION STORY TIME: ‘SHOW AND TELL’ ASIAN PALATE July 20, 11 a.m. - noon, Asian Palate. Bring a grandparent or special item from a grandparent or older relative and share some of their story. This event begins with a reading of “The Little Chairs” by Jazmin Parcon Sandoval.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 20, 6 p.m., Legacy Stage, McPhelemy Park. RedBird.
AHRA SUMMER NATURALIST PROGRAM July 20, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Salida East Campground Pavilion. Join the park naturalist Join the Park Naturalist to learn about the history of the Frying Pan Arkansas Project and the history of the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area. For more info or to register, visit cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Calendar.aspx
Friday
July 21
SVENTASTIK PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS ‘INTO THE WOODS’ July 21-23, Salida SteamPlant. 7 p.m. July 21 & 22; 3 p.m. July 23. $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 12 and under; children on laps free. Tickets available at the door or online at www.eventbrite.com/e/636791529607
AVHH SUMMER SERVICE July 21, 8 a.m., Salida. We are looking for volunteer groups to support AVHH members with weeding and yard cleanup throughout the remainder of summer and into the fall. If this date doesn’t work, there are always projects we need help with. Contact Aubrey at info@avalleyhelpinghands.org or 719-530-1198
HISTORIC WALKING TOUR FOR FAMILIES July 21, 9 - 10 a.m. Explore the stories and people behind Buena Vista’s historic downtown in this family-friendly walking tour with acclaimed local historian Suzy Kelly. Meet at the Buena Vista Public Library. Finish at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum.
PILATES/MEDITATION July 21, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
GAME NIGHT: ESCAPE ROOM July 21, 4 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Experience the thrill of escape rooms with challenges for all ages. Bring games and puzzles you are finished with and exchange them for something new.
COMMUNITY MEETING July 21, 5:30 - 7 p.m., Mountain Heights Church, 28390 CR 317. We will host an informational meeting to discuss ramifications of this proposed geothermal energy plant and possible steps concerned citizens might take.
TURNER FARM CONCERT July 21, 6 p.m. - dusk, 829 West Main St. Featuring Nobody Gets Hurt. Entrance is by donation. Bring a picnic dinner, drinks and chair or blanket. Some chairs available.
Weekend
July 22-23
DRUMMING SESSION AND WORKSHOP July 22, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center. Bob Hall and his team will perform and then invite the audience to learn drumming. Bring a drum if you have one. All ages welcome.
LIVE AT THE LEGACY STAGE July 22, McPhelemy Park. The Rusty Lungs at 11 a.m. Blue Rooster at 2 p.m.
Monday
July 24
9TH ANNUAL MAC & CHEESE BAKE-OFF July 24, 5:30 p.m., Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort Pavilion. Enter best macaroni and cheese dish by July 20. Silent auction opens July 21 and closes July 24. Salad, dessert, cash bar and music played by DJ the DJ. Adult tickets are $25 in advance, and $35 the day of. Tickets for children ages 12 and under are $10. Each baker receives one complimentary event ticket. If you are interested in partnering with, participating in or attending this event, visit our event site at www.chaffeehabitat.org and click on events. Or you may contact event coordinator Tara McLoughlin at events@chaffeehabitat.org or at (719) 395-0482.
Tuesday
July 25
BILINGUAL YOGA July 25, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
Wednesday
July 26
AGING STRONG IN THE AFTERNOONS July 26, 2 - 4:30 p.m., The Stardust, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Movie screening of the “Good Night Oppy” documentary followed by a brief presentation or discussion providing helpful resources and information to help you age strong and live your best life. Connect with other older adults in the community, share your thoughts and learn from others.
PICKLEBALL MINI-CAMP July 26, 5:30 p.m., Centennial Park, Salida. Levels 2.5 - 3.0 and 3.0+. Registration required by July 23. $50 fee through the club website, www.peaktopeakpickleball.com
COLLEGIATE PEAKS FORUM SERIES July 26, 7:30 p.m., Salida SteamPlant Ballroom and Theatre, 200 West Sackett Ave. Brad Udall, senior water and climate research scientist/scholar at Colorado State University’s Colorado Water Center, will present “The Ongoing Multi-Decadal Colorado River Crisis: A Collision of 19th Century Water Law, 20th Century Infrastructure and 21st Century Climate Change and Population Growth.” Brad will be at the informal pizza reception and available to discuss his research. To reserve a spot at the reception (and to make sure there is enough pizza) please contact us at treasurer@collegiatepeaksforum.org by July 23.
LOOKING FORWARD
HIGH ROCKY RIDERS MEETING July 27, 6 p.m., High Country Nazarene Church, Buena Vista. Potluck dinner followed by monthly meeting. Joyce Eberhart, 719-395-0173
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 27, 6 p.m., Legacy Stage, McPhelemy Park. Alex Johnstone of Rapidgrass.
LIBRARY NIGHT AT THE DRIVE-IN: ‘BAD GUYS’ July 27, 7 - 10 p.m., Comanche Drive-In, 27784 Co Rd 339. Face painting, games and fire truck tours start at 7 p.m. Free admission with library card from Buena Vista, Salida or Lake County. Movie starts at dusk (8:45 p.m.)
TURNER FARM CONCERT July 28, 6 p.m. - dusk, 829 West Main St. Featuring Kevin Cardinal. Entrance is by donation. Bring a picnic dinner, drinks and chair or blanket. Some chairs available.
‘OFF GRIDDERS: STAKING A CLAIM IN COLORADO’S SAN LUIS VALLEY’ Aug. 2, 6 p.m., Surf Hotel, Buena Vista. Author talk with acclaimed author Ted Conover. Registration required at www.eventbrite.com/e/off-gridders-at-the-edge-tickets-637375385937
ONGOING EVENTS
CALL FOR ARTISTS 2023 Open Awards Show, Sept. 1-4. Categories: Oil, watercolor, pastels/drawing, acrylic, fiber, printmaking, photography, mixed media 2D & 3D, jewelry, glass, ceramics and wood and metal sculptures. Over $2,600 in awards. Online registration open from June 26 to July 24 at www.chaffeearts.com
RALLEY IN THE VALLEY PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION is open through Aug. 18 at pickleballbrackets.com. The tournament is open to players 10 and older. Cost is $40 for one event, $10 for a second event and a $5 registration fee. To learn about Peak to Peak Pickleball Club, visit peaktopeakpickleball.com
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Buena Vista Library
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI Chaffee County - An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.