Thursday
July 13
READ AND FEED STORY TIME: ASIAN THEME July 13, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Enjoy a cultural experience in this Story Time followed by a cooking lesson and ingredients for the family to cook together. Register at forms.gle/W6ZPAZGjCKbWdiMp9
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 13, 6 p.m., Legacy Stage, McPhelemy Park. Tim Burt.
Friday
July 14
TURNER FARM CONCERT July 14, 6 p.m. - dusk, 829 West Main St. Featuring Tracey Egolf. Entrance is by donation. Bring a picnic dinner, drinks and chair or blanket. Some chairs available.
CHAFFEE COUNTY PATRIOTS 1940S DANCE July 14, 6:30 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – Church Hall, 118 South Gunnison Ave. Enjoy music from Glen Miller, the Andrew Sisters and more. ‘30s, ‘40s or ‘50s style clothing such as suits, dresses or military outfits are encouraged. There will also be live singing from special guests and a table filled with home-made desserts. Tickets are $25 for singles and/or $45 for couples and can be purchased on the Chaffee County Patriot website: www.chaffeecountypatriotsltd.org
Weekend
July 15-16
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION July 15, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Featuring Stonecroft speaker Joan Vidlak of Colorado Springs. Special feature by Amber van Lueken of Ark-Valley Humane Society. Music by Noelle Hogan. $10 per person. Please RSVP to Betty 719-395-6967 or Jan 719-395-3108
CHAFFEE COUNTY PATRIOTS FLAG WAVING July 15, 10 a.m. - noon, the corner of Main Street and Hwy 24.
ART AUCTION July 15, 5 p.m., BV Heritage Museum. The art collection of Conrad Nelson and Grant Heilman will be auctioned. Entrance fee: $5. Food and drink will be provided. The museum will be open on Sunday for any pieces not sold at the auction.
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS BREAKFAST July 16, 8:30 - 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Sausage and eggs, hash browns, French toast, pancakes, fruit bowl, orange juice, regular or decaf coffee. Support Choose Life Toymakers to provide free quality handmade wooden toys to children.
Tuesday
July 18
FAMILY YOGA IN THE PARK July 18, 10 - 11 a.m. Stretch your arms, legs and imagination in family yoga. Everyone is invited to play on the grass in this fun, flexible class. Bring a towel or a yoga mat. Meet near the stage at McPhelemy Park.
Wednesday
July 19
HOME SHARE ROAD SHOW July 19. Come learn the barriers, challenges and benefits of home sharing and why being a home provider and home seeker can be an important housing solution in Chaffee County. 9 - 10 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.; 12 - 1 p.m.,Poncha Springs Board Room, 333 Burnett Ave.; 2 - 3 p.m., Salida Community Center, 305 F St. For more details, contact Janice Brunner at jbrunner@chaffeecounty.org or 719-221-5891.
BUILD A FLOWER BOX July 19, 1 - 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to build a wooden planter box perfect for flowers. No woodworking experience required, all supplies provided. Register at forms.gle/BX3nji2E85pa7QrT9
AGING STRONG IN THE AFTERNOONS July 19, 2 - 4:30 p.m., The Stardust, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Movie screening of “The Martian” (PG-13) followed by a brief presentation or discussion providing helpful resources and information to help you age strong and live your best life. Connect with other older adults in the community, share your thoughts and learn from others.
LOOKING FORWARD
‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ July 20-22, 7 p.m., Tabor Opera House, Leadville. An all-local cast will return to their roots as high school spellers in this musical comedy. Season subscriptions and tickets for individual shows are available at TaborOperaHouse.org
DESTINATION STORY TIME: ‘SHOW AND TELL’ ASIAN PALATE July 20, 11 a.m. - noon, Asian Palate. Bring a grandparent or special item from a grandparent or older relative and share some of their story. This event begins with a reading of “The Little Chairs” by Jazmin Parcon Sandoval.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 20, 6 p.m., Legacy Stage, McPhelemy Park. RedBird.
AHRA SUMMER NATURALIST PROGRAM July 20, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Salida East Campground Pavilion. Join the park naturalist Join the Park Naturalist to learn about the history of the Frying Pan Arkansas Project and the history of the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area. For more info or to register, visit cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Calendar.aspx
AVHH SUMMER SERVICE July 21, 8 a.m., Salida. We are looking for volunteer groups to support AVHH members with weeding and yard cleanup throughout the remainder of summer and into the fall. If this date doesn’t work, there are always projects we need help with. Contact Aubrey at info@avalleyhelpinghands.org or 719-530-1198
HISTORIC WALKING TOUR FOR FAMILIES July 21, 9 - 10 a.m. Explore the stories and people behind Buena Vista’s historic downtown in this family-friendly walking tour with acclaimed local historian Suzy Kelly. Meet at the Buena Vista Public Library. Finish at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum.
PILATES/MEDITATION July 21, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
GAME NIGHT: ESCAPE ROOM July 21, 4 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Experience the thrill of escape rooms with challenges for all ages. Bring games and puzzles you are finished with and exchange them for something new.
COMMUNITY MEETING July 21, 5:30 - 7 p.m., Mountain Heights Church, 28390 CR 317. We will host an informational meeting to discuss ramifications of this proposed geothermal energy plant and possible steps concerned citizens might take.
TURNER FARM CONCERT July 21, 6 p.m. - dusk, 829 West Main St. Featuring Nobody Gets Hurt. Entrance is by donation. Bring a picnic dinner, drinks and chair or blanket. Some chairs available.
LIVE AT THE LEGACY STAGE July 22, McPhelemy Park. The Rusty Lungs at 11 a.m. Blue Rooster at 2 p.m.
ONGOING EVENTS
CALL FOR ARTISTS 2023 Open Awards Show, Sept. 1-4. Categories: Oil, watercolor, pastels/drawing, acrylic, fiber, printmaking, photography, mixed media 2D & 3D, jewelry, glass, ceramics and wood and metal sculptures. Over $2,600 in awards. Online registration open from June 26 to July 24 at www.chaffeearts.com
RALLEY IN THE VALLEY PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION is open from June 1 to Aug. 18 at pickleballbrackets.com. The tournament is open to players 10 and older. Cost is $40 for one event, $10 for a second event and a $5 registration fee. To learn about Peak to Peak Pickleball Club, visit peaktopeakpickleball.com
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Buena Vista Library
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI Chaffee County - An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.