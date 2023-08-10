Thursday
Aug. 10
BV OPTIMISTS’ CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT Aug. 10, 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The Two-Person Team Scramble will be held at the Collegiate Peaks Golf Course in Buena Vista. There is a $95 per person registration fee, which covers greens fees, breakfast and lunch. Golf carts not included. Funds help suppport youth projects in the Buena Vista area. Register by August 7. For registration and sponsorship, contact Todd Allen at 720-626-1884 or Eric Gibb at 719-207-0296, PO Box 3044 Buena Vista, CO 81211.
BV CONTIN-TAIL GEM AND MINERAL SHOW Aug. 10-13, 2023 9 a.m.–6 p.m. daily. Join over 100 gem, mineral and fossil collectors, handmade jewelry vendors, lapidary artists and rock dealers near the Continental Divide at at the BV Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive. Free parking and free admission. Limited overnight rv and tent DRY camping is now available. Register first in person or online. Email bvrockshow@gmail.com for information online or inquire on-site. Visit https://bvrockshow.com/ for additional information.
TECH TALK: Incentives for EV's and other energy efficiency changes Aug. 10, 5 p.m. Virtual event. Colorado will give you $5,000 for your new EV/PHEV. Starting next year you can get another $2,500 if the MSRP is under $35,000. We will review the complex restrictions and applicable vehicles for different credits. Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act for heat pumps, solar systems and battery storage will also be discussed. Registration is free; to register, send your name and email to edu@arkvalleyenergyfuture.org. Sponsored by Arkansas Valley Coalition for a Sustainable Energy Future.
Friday
Aug. 11
BV CONTIN-TAIL GEM AND MINERAL SHOW Aug. 10-13, 2023 9 a.m.–6 p.m. daily. Join over 100 gem, mineral and fossil collectors, handmade jewelry vendors, lapidary artists and rock dealers near the Continental Divide at at the BV Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive. Free parking and free admission. Limited overnight rv and tent DRY camping is now available. Register first in person or online. Email bvrockshow@gmail.com for information online or inquire on-site. Visit https://bvrockshow.com/ for additional information.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM: TIM BURT Aug. 10, 6–8 p.m. Turner Farm concerts take place at 829 West Main Street from 6 p.m. to dusk. Entrance is by donation. Bring a picnic dinner, drinks and chairs or blankets. Some chairs may be available.
CHAFFEE PATRIOTS TOWN HALL Aug. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – Church Hall, 118 South Gunnison Avenue, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211. The Chaffee County Patriots will host speaker Debbie Chaves of My Faith Votess, a Christ-centered, nonprofit organization that works to create an America where God is honored in the public square, biblical values permeate our culture and Christians are casting biblically-minded votes in every election. Attendees are encouraged to bring “Distressed Flags” to the Town Hall, which will be collected for the Fall Flag Retirement Ceremony. For further information, please get in touch with the President of the Chaffee County Patriots at chaffeecopatriots@gmail.com or visit www.chaffeecountypatriotsltd.org
Weekend
Aug. 12-13
LOCAL ART SHOW WITH JOE Aug. 12, 9 a.m.–7 p.m. at 17100 CR 338. Join Buena Vista artist Joe Lothamer as he celebrates a second chance and a new adventure. Over 50 paintings will be on display for you to enjoy. Enjoy music and free food and drinks as well. Meet the artist, see the beauty! On display in front of the beautiful mountains surrounding Buena Vista. A good time awaits you. All are invited! Call 720-392-7241 with any questions or comments
CHAFFEE PATRIOTS FLAG WAVING Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Flag waving will take place on the corner of Main St. and Hwy 24. For further information, please get in touch with the President of the Chaffee County Patriots at chaffeecopatriots@gmail.com or visit www.chaffeecountypatriotsltd.org
PANCAKES IN THE PARK Aug. 12, 7–10 a.m. The BV Optimists’ all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be held in Columbine Park during Gold Rush Days. Cost: $9 fro adults (ages 12 and up), $4 for ages 5-11. Kids under 5 eat free. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee, and proceeds benefit BV youth projects.
MADAMS OF CENTRAL COLORADO Aug. 12, 7–9 p.m. The popular “Madams of Central Colorado” returns to the Buena Vista Heritage Museum. Advanced reservations are recommended since this show tends to sell out. From Cockeyed Liz to archrival Belle Brown, Salida’s Laura Evans and Lillian Powers of Florence, the madams, and their girls, discuss how they got into “the business” and other aspects of life as a fallen woman at the turn of the last century. Although the subject matter is touchy, the performers keep the discussion as tasteful as possible, focusing on educational and historical aspects. However, no children under 13 will be allowed. Buy tickets: www.buenavistaheritage.org/buena-vista-heritage-store/event-tickets
BUENA VISTA GOLD RUSH DAYS Aug. 12-13 on E Main St. Celebrate Buena Vista’s Old West and mining heritage! Highlights of the two-day event include the final leg of the WPBR Triple Crown burro, local musicians and lingerie show by the Madams of Central Colorado.
Monday
Aug. 14
SWING DANCE AT PUSH & PULL Aug. 14, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Come join us for an evening of Swing Dancing! Lessons will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by a Social Dance with the Secret Six Jazz Band.
Tuesday
Aug. 15
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK: ROBERT JONES, JR. Aug. 15, 2 - 3 p.m. All are welcome and encouraged to join us for an engaging hour online with New York Times bestselling author Robert Jones, Jr., as he discusses his debut and award-winning novel, The Prophets. Register for the talk here: https://libraryc.org/buenavistalibrary/29771
LOOKING AHEAD
SDCEA COFFEE AT THE CO-OP Aug. 17, 7-8:30 a.m. Drop by to get your morning pick-me-up on your way to work or take a break while you’re running early morning errands. SDCEA will be giving away free reusable coffee cups and vehicle beverage coasters to those in attendance. Coffee with the Co-op will be held in the SDCEA community room, 29780 US Hwy. 24 N, Buena Vista. For more information call 844-395-2412 or email info@myelectric.coop
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION Aug. 19, 10–11:30 a.m. at the Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313. Visitors welcome! Award-winning author, international lecturer and interior designer Cynthia Leibrock of Livermore, CO, will be the featured Stonecroft Speaker. Featuring music from Mary Hallman and Betty Dethmers. $10 per person, $5 for attendees 30 years and under. Please RSVP to Betty at 719-395-6967 or Judy at 719-395-8230.
COLLEGIATE PEAKS CHORALE FALL SEASON Monday Aug. 21. The Collegiate Peaks Chorale’s fall season will begin Monday, August 21. Rehearsals are held weekly at ClearView Community Church, Monday evenings 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.collegiatepeakschorale.org, email collegiatepeakschorale@gmail.comor call (719) 395-3120.
HIGH ALTITUDE HORSEPOWER CAR SHOW Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Westcliffe, CO. Enter your antique, vintage, classic, rat rod, or hot rod/muscle car and share the day with other car enthusiasts, or just come to enjoy the cars and vote for your favorites. For more details, visit www.valleystrong.us/calendar. If you have a vehicle you’d like to enter into the Car Show please visit www.valleystrong.us to register. You may also contact us at info@valleystrong.us with any questions.
BUENA VISTA LIBRARY
Bilingual Yoga Thursday, Aug. 10, 11:30 a.m. Calm your mind and enjoy feel-good movement. Guidance provided in English and Spanish – yoga for your brain! Bring a mat if you have one.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
ONGOING EVENTS
STARTDUST OPEN MIC TALENT NIGHT Thursdays, 6–9 p.m. Come on down to The Stardust every Thursday and check out our local talent! OR, get up on stage and entertain us! Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m., performances start at 6 p.m. BYO snacks, apps and beverages! Held at The Stardust Event Center, 16450 County Road 306, in Buena Vista.
RALLY IN THE VALLEY PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION is open from June 1 to Aug. 18 at pickleballbrackets.com. The tournament is open to players 10 and older. Cost is $40 for one event, $10 for a second event and a $5 registration fee. To learn about Peak to Peak Pickleball Club, visit peaktopeakpickleball.com
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY MONDAYS, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE First Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY - An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
