Thursday, Nov. 24
BVSC TURKEY TROT 5K & FUN RUN Nov. 24, Railroad and Cedar streets, Buena Vista. Enjoy well-maintained trails along Arkansas River with great views of the Collegiate Peaks. Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. and is free, 5k at 10 a.m. and is $35. Find out more and register online at oneloveendurance.com
Friday, Nov. 25
SALIDA CHRISTMAS MOUNTAIN FIREWORKS Nov. 25, 6 p.m. Spiral Drive on Tenderfoot Mountain will be closed at the gate and biking trails crossing Spiral Drive to all traffic on the 25th. Additionally, individuals sensitive to loud noises or with pets should prepare accordingly. Questions can be directed to Brandon Evans of the Salida Fire Department at (719) 539-2212.
Monday, Nov. 28
CPR MEETING Nov. 28, 6 p.m., Lighthouse Ministries, 16290 CR 306. Featuring Tom McCracken and Wrex and Bea Harnish. Learn how to keep warm and cook during a power outage. communitypreparednesresources.com
Tuesday, Nov. 29
GENTLE YOGA Nov. 29, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
GIRLS JV BASKETBALL GAME Nov. 29, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Lake County.
BOYS C-TEAM BASKETBALL GAME Nov. 29, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Lake County.
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Lake County.
BOYS JV BASKETBALL GAME Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Lake County.
BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Nov. 29, 7 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Lake County.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
BOYS MS BASKETBALL GAME Nov. 30, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Harrison Middle School.
BEGINNER WEB DESIGN: SESSION 2 Nov. 30, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Topics include HTML, CSS and JavaScript and will provide the foundation you need tocreate your own website. Bring your own laptop, or use one of ours. Register at forms.gle/HfSHXTvCcGDVjAKu9
LOOKING FORWARD
WILD AND SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL Dec. 1, Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, Buena Vista. Doors open at the Ivy Ballroom at 6 p.m., and films begin at 7 p.m. for both virtual and in-person screenings. Tickets are $10 for GARNA members, $20 for non-members; ages 12 and under are $5. Virtual show tickets are $20 for members and $30 for members. All tickets are available at garna.org. For questions, contact Cat Anderson at programs@garna.org, or call 719-539-5106. For more info, visit wildandscenicfilmfestival.org
DESTINATION STORY TIME Dec. 2, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Buena Vista Heritage Museum. Visit Buena Vista’s old court house and school room. “School Room Storytime” will be followed by watching the model trains, pinecone crafts and tales of BV history from the knowledgeable staff at the museum.
MAGNIFICAT Collegiate Peaks Chorale Christmas concert series. Dec. 2, 7 p.m., and Dec. 3, 3 p.m., at ClearView Community Church, Buena Vista; Dec. 4, 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Salida. More information at collegiatepeakschorale.org
CHRISTMAS OPENING Dec. 3, Buena Vista. Carolers and music entertainment, Chocolate Walk, Polar Plunge at South Main noon - 1p.m., photos with Santa Claus and Holiday Craft Fair at Heritage Museum 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chili Cook-off 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
UGLY SWEATER 5K & FUN RUN Dec. 3, South Main, Buena Vista. Come out in your ugliest holiday sweater as you tour the town on foot. Fun Run at 10 a.m., 5k at 10:30 a.m. All 5k runners will receive a Chocolate Walk card. Find out more and register online at oneloveendurance.com
LOCAL AUTHOR FAIR Dec. 3, 12:30 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Meet published writers, purchase signed copies and enter a book raffle. Writers may start this special event iwth a writing workshop, learning 20 questions to help strengthen a book. For more information, visit buenavistalibrary.org
CHOCOLATE WALK Dec. 3-4. Cards will be sold from the BV Heritage Museum starting at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3.
QIGONG Dec. 5, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Dec. 6, 5 - 6 p.m. Award-winning novelist Geraldine Brooks discusses her New York Times bestselling novel “Horse.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
ARTIST RECEPTION Dec. 6, 5 - 7 p.m., Salida SteamPlant Ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will host a reception for the artists whose work was featured in the hospital’s rotating art exhibits from 2020 through 2022. Reception catered by Kalamata Pit Catering. Open to the public and free of charge. Please RSVP to info@hrrmc.net to attend.
THE ARTIST’S PALETTE Dec. 7, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. String seed beads on wire to create a snowflake that won’t melt. Registration required at forms.gle/YAzh7VgCdj6ZJ2xu7
BEGINNER WEB DESIGN: SESSION 2 Dec. 7, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Topics include HTML, CSS and JavaScript and will provide the foundation you need tocreate your own website. Bring your own laptop, or use one of ours. Register at forms.gle/HfSHXTvCcGDVjAKu9
‘PEACE ON EARTH’ The Noteables, accompanied by their jazz band and guest instrumentalists, will welcome in the holiday season with this concert series. Dec. 9, 7 p.m. at ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road; Dec. 10, 7 p.m. at Ascension Episcopal Church, 349 E Street; Dec. 11, 3 p.m. at Salida SteamPlant, W. 220 Sackett Ave. Suggested donation is $10. For more information, call Taylor, 719 539-2428 or visit www.salidasings.org
ONGOING EVENTS
SNOW SHOVELERS NEEDED AVHH’s supports older adults in Chaffee County age in place safely by providing a snow
shoveling service. Become a volunteer to help our older adults this winter. To sign up:
https://arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com/volunteer_infos/application_form. For more information,
call 719.530.1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org
STRONG WOMEN STRONG BONES CLASS Mondays and Fridays, 10 - 11 :30 a.m. Call Barb at 719-395-3956 for details.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays, 10 a.m. The Salida Circus teaches stretches, games and circus skills including juggling, tumbling, parent tot acrobatics, stilt walking and so much more. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Teen Ambassadors third Friday of each month, 3:45 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Ages 12-18. Meet after school to share ideas, shape decisions and represent the library to others. Snacks provided.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
