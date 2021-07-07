Wednesday, July 14

Board of Chaffee County Commissioners meeting regarding Seven Peaks. Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/109079543.

Young at Heart potluck at the Community Center Aspen room. Lunch line starts promptly at 12. Bring your own place setting and a side dish to go with hot dogs and hamburgers. Bingo will be played and door prizes will be awarded.

Chaffee County Free Legal Clinic is Wednesday July 14 from 2-5 p.m. Call 719-539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet. It is especially important to provide a reliable phone number, so the volunteer attorney can call the clinic patron’s telephone directly, during scheduled clinic hours. Space is limited.

Friday, July 16

Ark-Valley Humane Society’s 5th Annual Feline & Fido Photo Contest & Calendar entry deadline is July 16. Anyone can enter their photos at www.gogophotocontest.com/avhs.

CONCERTS THIS WEEK

Thursdays at McPhelemy Park by BV Recreation

July 8 Alex Johnstone (of Rapidgrass)

Roastery Stage by BVEC

July 10 Silvercliff Lights

The Lawn at South Main

July 11 Meadow Mountain

CONCERTS NEXT WEEK

River Runners Browns Canyon

July 14 Mark Morris & Jenner Fox/Coral Creek

Thursdays at McPhelemy Park by BV Recreation

July 15 Bill Kelly

Fridays at Turner Farm

July 16 Tracey Egolf

South Main The Lawn

July 18 Gypsy Cattle Drive

Roastery Stage by BVEC

July 18 Thawind Mills

LOOKING FORWARD

Sept. 18, The Great Colorado vs Texas Tomato War. This year, the event is being held at the Meadows as a fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Register to participate at bit.ly/362Y1TK and receive 10 pounds of tomatoes and a commemorative t-shirt.

Sept. 20, BV Strong Community Dinner, 5:30-7 pm. “Just dinner!” Come together in a nonpolitical, noncommercial, non-promotional event to share food and friendship as we celebrate and nurture a sense of community. Registration for volunteering and table hosting coming soon.

