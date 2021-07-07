Wednesday, July 14
Board of Chaffee County Commissioners meeting regarding Seven Peaks. Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
Young at Heart potluck at the Community Center Aspen room. Lunch line starts promptly at 12. Bring your own place setting and a side dish to go with hot dogs and hamburgers. Bingo will be played and door prizes will be awarded.
Chaffee County Free Legal Clinic is Wednesday July 14 from 2-5 p.m. Call 719-539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet. It is especially important to provide a reliable phone number, so the volunteer attorney can call the clinic patron’s telephone directly, during scheduled clinic hours. Space is limited.
Friday, July 16
Ark-Valley Humane Society’s 5th Annual Feline & Fido Photo Contest & Calendar entry deadline is July 16. Anyone can enter their photos at www.gogophotocontest.com/avhs.
CONCERTS THIS WEEK
Thursdays at McPhelemy Park by BV Recreation
July 8 Alex Johnstone (of Rapidgrass)
Roastery Stage by BVEC
July 10 Silvercliff Lights
The Lawn at South Main
July 11 Meadow Mountain
CONCERTS NEXT WEEK
River Runners Browns Canyon
July 14 Mark Morris & Jenner Fox/Coral Creek
Thursdays at McPhelemy Park by BV Recreation
July 15 Bill Kelly
Fridays at Turner Farm
July 16 Tracey Egolf
South Main The Lawn
July 18 Gypsy Cattle Drive
Roastery Stage by BVEC
July 18 Thawind Mills
LOOKING FORWARD
Sept. 18, The Great Colorado vs Texas Tomato War. This year, the event is being held at the Meadows as a fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Register to participate at bit.ly/362Y1TK and receive 10 pounds of tomatoes and a commemorative t-shirt.
Sept. 20, BV Strong Community Dinner, 5:30-7 pm. “Just dinner!” Come together in a nonpolitical, noncommercial, non-promotional event to share food and friendship as we celebrate and nurture a sense of community. Registration for volunteering and table hosting coming soon.
