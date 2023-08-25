Walden Chamber Music Society is pleased to announce the beginning of our 21st season of bringing classical music to Chaffee County. We start the season on October 8 with the fourth presentation of our Curtis to Colorado concerts. These performances feature artists from the acclaimed Curtis Institute of Music.
This year, our performer will be pianist Avery Gagliano. Avery won First Prize and Best Concerto Prize at the 2020 National Chopin Competition and was the only American semifinalist at the 18th International Chopin Competition in 2021. Avery has performed in Colorado with the Fort Collins Symphony, with the Bravo!Vail Festival, and at the Aspen Music Festival where she won the Concerto Competition. To learn more about Avery or to listen to some of her performances, go to her website www.averygagliano.com.
This Curtis concert will take place on Sunday, October 8 at the SteamPlant in Salida at 3 p.m.; a reception will follow in the ballroom. This concert is a fundraiser to help Walden to continue bringing music to the schools of Salida and Buena Vista. Curtis to Colorado tickets are $35 and can be purchased on our Walden website www.waldenchambermusic.org, the SteamPlant website www.salidasteamplant.com or in person at the SteamPlant Box Office. Students K-12 will be admitted free.
Our regular four-concert season commences on Sunday, November 5, at 3 p.m. at the SteamPlant. The concert will feature works by Franz Danzi (1763-1826), Paul Wranitzsky (1759-1808) and Vincent d’Indy (1851-1931). As usual, the concert will be preceded at 2 p.m. with an “informance” given by Jo Boatright to help the audience learn more about the music it will be hearing. Regular season tickets remain at $20 and can be purchased on our website, the Steamplant website, or in person at the SteamPlant Box Office. Students K-12 will be admitted free.
