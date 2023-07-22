Would your group like to volunteer at the Autumn Run? This event is held every year on the third weekend in September (9.16.23), and it’s one of the most beautiful road runs in Colorado. We are looking for several groups to volunteer at our water stations. Groups could be from a business, nonprofit, social group, neighborhood – you name it! Each water station would need three to five volunteers, and it’s only a few hours of your time. It’s great exposure for your business!
Did we mention that it’s a lot of fun? You get to cheer for runners, prep the fruit and snacks and ensure that all runners are having a great time. All volunteers will receive One Love Endurance Events swag and will be able to enjoy the post-race party at McPhelemy Park once your shift is over. You can also earn a free entry to a 5K in the future months.
Please contact Jill Maher (director@oneloveendurance.com) if you think your group would like to be a part of this fantastic event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.