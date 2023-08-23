Enrollment is open for the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments (UAACOG) Housing Department’s next Manage Your Money Workshop to be held in Leadville. The workshop will be on September 9, 2023, from 10 AM to 2 PM at Colorado Mountain College, 901 South Hwy 24, in the Climax Molybdenum Building Room 401.
The workshop will cover everything from understanding your current situation to budgeting, credit and planning for the future. The overall goal of the workshop is to help attendees learn skills for a healthy financial future and have the tools to cope with difficult financial times.
The workshop is free and open to the public. Reservations are required for the workshop and space is limited.
For more information or to make reservations, contact Laura Yost at: laura.yost@uaacog.com, 719-269-7687.
