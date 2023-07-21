Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity is pleased to announce our 9th Annual Mac & Cheese Bake-Off/Silent Auction at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort Pavilion on Monday, July 24, at 5:30 p.m.
This event is a local favorite that helps Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity achieve its mission of building homes, communities and hope.
This event is presented by our Title Sponsor, Full Circle Real Estate Group. It is a Mac & Cheese Monday that you will never forget! Individuals, church groups, businesses and restaurants are invited to enter their best macaroni and cheese dish by July 20. Prizes for the winning recipes in the individual and restaurant categories will be awarded.
We also offer multiple sponsorship levels to promote your business or organization at one of Chaffee County’s favorite events.
Silent auction bidding will be made available online before the event where you can view and begin to bid on your favorite items; bids can still be placed at the event where the items will be showcased in person.
Bidding opens at noon, Friday, July 21, and will close on Monday, July 24, during the event at 7:15 p.m. Winners will be contacted the week of July 31.
Aside from many awesome types of mac & cheese; this year’s event will also include salad, dessert, cash bar and music played by DJ the DJ.
Adult tickets for the event are $25 if purchased in advance, and $35.00 on the day of. Tickets for children ages 12 and under are $10. Each baker receives one complimentary event ticket.
All proceeds from this event will benefit Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity’s effort to raise awareness of the need for affordable housing in our community. Our focus is not simply the construction of homes, but also the empowerment of families in Chaffee County.
If you are interested in partnering, participating in, or attending this incredible event, visit our event site at www.chaffeehabitat.org and click on events.
If you prefer not to complete the digital forms or for additional information, you may contact event coordinator Tara McLoughlin at events@chaffeehabitat.org or at (719) 395-0482.
Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. We are a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation and all donations are tax-deductible. We are qualified as an Enterprise Zone participant and donations of $100 or more may be eligible for state income tax credits in addition to the standard deduction.
