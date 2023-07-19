Buena Vista author Cam Torrens will launch his debut novel “Stable” through Black Rose Writing July 20 at Black Burro Bikes in South Main.
Torrens will be selling “Stable,” as well as early copies of his upcoming novel “False Summit,” from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Chaffee County Search & Rescue-North.
“I’m a reader first,” he said. “I like suspense books, thrillers, mysteries, so I knew that’s what I wanted to write. Some of my ideas have come to me when I’ve been on Search and Rescue missions.”
Torrens, who volunteers with CCSAR-N, was inspired by the “what-if” moments on missions.
“I’ve had some situations where nothing strange happened, but you know, I got one of those brains that says, ‘What if something strange did?’” he said. “Search and Rescue is a backstory in both books. The main story ends up becoming how the characters deal with the kind of crazy stuff that happens.”
At 5:30, Torrens will provide a reading from Stable and answer questions about writing and SAR. He’ll also host another event on August 3 at A Church in Salida to support CCSAR South.
“We’ve worked together quite a bit. I know a lot of those guys down there, and many times we’ve gone on missions where we’re helping each other out,” he said. “Both events are in their respective search and rescue areas.”
Torrens has lived in Buena Vista since 2019 and said that local readers might find certain locations in the book a hint familiar.
“If folks are interested in reading that type of book, with an environment that they’re familiar with, this was the book for them,” he said. “The places are fiction, but I took the liberty of renaming things I’m familiar with. The first book, Stable, has a church camp that would seem familiar to Buena Vista residents and a coffee shop that would seem familiar, but everything’s called something different. It’s genre fiction, definitely thriller-suspense. It’s good guys chasing bad guys and hoping that the good guys went out in the end.”
For more information, visit https://www.blackrosewriting.com/thrillers/stable
