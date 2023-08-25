LEADVILLE - The highly anticipated statewide Outdoor Industry Summit, now in its third year, is set to unite small businesses, outdoor enthusiasts and sustainability advocates in a landmark event that will shape the future of Colorado's outdoor landscape. The summit, scheduled for September 15, 2023, at the CMC Leadville Campus, promises an awe-inspiring gathering amidst the majestic 14ers of Leadville, North America's highest incorporated city, soaring at 10,152 feet.
“The Outdoor Industry Summit serves as a powerful platform to inspire change and cultivate a thriving outdoor community that honors and preserves the very essence of our planet," said Jamie Billesbach, Central Mountain Center Director, Colorado Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network, and creator of the Outdoor Industry Summit.
The Outdoor Industry Summit boasts an extraordinary lineup featuring 30 trailblazing businesses and visionary public sector models leading the charge in transforming Colorado's Outdoor Industry. With a steadfast focus on sustainability and responsible tourism, the Summit aims to inspire attendees to take decisive action in preserving the natural wonders that make Colorado a true haven for outdoor enthusiasts.
The Morning Keynote, Dani Reyes-Acosta, a multi-talented Filmmaker |Athlete | Cultivator, and founder of Nomad Creativa, Afuera Productions will deliver, "Can A Wild Thought Change the World? Connecting People to Themselves, The Great Outdoors, + Their Wildest Dreams They Never Thought Possible."
The Afternoon Keynote, presented by Scotty Stoughton, Founder of Bonfire Entertainment, WinterWonderGrass, and Adrift Adventures, is titled "Honoring + Respecting our Planet While Simultaneously Celebrating our Connection With It."
The Outdoor Industry Summit will explore sustainability and responsible tourism through four curated tracks of focus: Innovations in Responsible Tourism, Empowering Sustainability In Business, Inspirational Business Models and Collaborative Partnerships + Funding.
This event presents an exceptional opportunity for like-minded change leaders to converge, spark ideas and ignite the passion for a sustainable and thriving outdoor community. The Outdoor Industry Summit has been created and developed by the Colorado SBDC Network and is proudly sponsored and supported by influential organizations, including the SBA, the Office of Economic Development & International Trade, Colorado Mountain College, CHFA, Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, Chaffee, Lake and Park counties, The Tea Spot, Mountain Town Magazine, Freight Leadville, First Southwest Bank, PB&T Bank and Monarch Mountain.
For those in need, scholarships are available. Register at https://centralsbdc.org/sbdc-events/2023-outdoor-industry-summit/
