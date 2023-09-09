Solvista Health is hosting two free trainings on suicide prevention, mental health and substance use disorders in Buena Vista this month.
First, a 90-minute course called “Question, Persuade, Refer” will be held at the Buena Vista Community Center on Monday, Sept. 25 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.
QPR is a method of medical intervention intended to be used by anyone to recognize signs of a mental health crisis and help someone who may be contemplating suicide.
Space for the training is limited. RSVP by emailing Natalie Moore at natalie.moore@solvistahealth.org or call Natalie at, 719-275-2351.
Later this month in Salida, Solvista and Chaffee County Public Health will host a cost-covered course on youth mental health and first aid.
The training on Friday, Sept. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Touber Building, will focus on how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders.
“This 8-hour training gives adults who work with youth the skills they need to reach out and provide initial support to adolescents (ages 12-18) who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care,” said Solvista public information coordinator Gwen Ferguson in a news release.
The Touber Building is located at 448 East 1st Street in Salida. Register for the course by visiting the Mental Health First Aid Colorado website, mhfaco.org and click “Find A Class.” Then search for Youth Mental Health First Aid courses and scroll down to the Salida course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.