Reggae duo the Wailing Souls will rule the stage at the Ivy Ballroom Saturday, July 8, for an after-party show to blow out a reggae blast weekend.
The Wailing Souls’ origins date back to the 1960s. The group has undergone several lineup changes over the years, but Winston “Pipe” Matthews and Lloyd “Bread” McDonald have been the group’s constant members since it’s inception. Though they’ve been around more than 50 years, McDonald said their fame “started late.”
“I guess that’s why we’re still in it right now,” McDonald said, “And as long as people need to see us, we try and accommodate them. As long as we still enjoy doing it, we will. We’re always recording, and we have about 30-plus albums we’ve recorded. We have three Grammy nominations already, so we’re striving to at least win a Grammy. We want that to be a goal for us, to win a Grammy, so we’ll keep doing it until we win one and achieve that.”
They’ve performed with Bob Marley and the Wailers, along with other major reggae names. Though the music scene has changed, McDonald and Matthews are still making music and loving it. With three Grammy nominations under their belt, they hope to win one before they retire.
“We sing about things that are happening in people’s daily life and current events,” he said. “We are singing about one love and one art, love your neighbor as you love yourself. So the lyrics will never change. The only thing that’s changing is the instruments. We’re used to having live musicians, now it’s computerized. … People are craving the analog sound again. The vinyl albums are selling like hot bread right now. People want to feel that live song, not computerized songs.”
So much creativity comes from their home town of Trench Town in Jamaica because of the discrimination faced there, McDonald said.
“We learned that living in Trench Town. We were surprised to know that the pressure we were feeling in Trench Town, the whole world was feeling,” he said. “We are discriminating against a lot. You couldn’t go out to work and get a normal job. If you said you’re from Trench Town, that’s it. You’re not getting the job. … That’s one of the reasons why so much creativity comes out of Trench Town.
“That’s why Bob (Marley) sang the songs that he did, and that’s why we sing the songs that we do,” he said. “It’s not just Trench Town. … There is so much creativity coming up out of those places where people feeling are the pressure more from the system.”
The Reggae and Roots lineup will also include Stephen Marley, Ozomatli, Chali 2na & Cut Chemist, DJ Matt Cassidy, Rasta Stevie and Arise Roots.
“We’re close to the Marleys and we’ve done shows with them before,” McDonald said. “We have a repertoire of great songs, and if time allows we’ll sing as much as we possibly can. We want to get people dancing and enjoying themselves.”
Visit https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/babylon-by-bus-tour for tickets and additional information
