South Main announces the Surf Hotel will host headlining artists Stephen Marley and Ozomatli on The LAWN July 7th & 8th in Buena Vista, Colorado. This celebration of Reggae and Roots music will also feature supporting artists Chali 2na & Cut Chemist , DJ Matt Cassidy and Rasta Stevie on Friday, with Arise Roots opening for Stephen Marley on Saturday. Late night shows will take place both nights in the Ivy Ballroom featuring Chali 2na & Cut Chemist and reggae legends The Wailing Souls.
Stephen is excited to bring his ‘Babylon By Bus’ Summer Tour to Buena Vista next month which will celebrate his highly anticipated new single Old Soul that dropped on his birthday April 20, 2023; the first work off his new studio project in 5 years which is set to release later this year. Beginning his lifelong musical journey at the age of six, Stephen shared historic stages with his legendary father and toured the world with his brother Ziggy and sisters Cedella and Sharon, The Melody Makers. The Tuff Gong instilled in all of his children a strict work ethic and an awareness that “music is way more than just music.”Over the past 45 years, Stephen has won no fewer than eight Grammy Awards—three with The Melody Makers, twice as a producer of his younger brother Damian Marley, and three times as a solo artist. Every one of his solo projects to date has topped the Billboard Reggae charts.
Ozomatli, first established in Los Angeles in 1995, features a collaborative, energetic blend of multi-cultural music and activism which has earned the band three GRAMMYs®, four Hollywood Bowl shows, a TED Talk and much more. More importantly, Ozo has inspired and energized listeners worldwide. Even at gigs in locales including Burma and Mongolia, Ozomatli’s messages and music, sung in both Spanish and English, need no translation. Circa 2022, Ozo’s new songs, stronger-than-ever brotherhood and the potent emotional impetus behind Marching On further cements the legacy begun with the band’s 1998 self-titled debut.
Weekend passes and single day tickets may be purchased at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/babylon-by-bus-tour
* Kids 12 and under are free for The LAWN shows
* Anyone 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian for the Ivy Ballroom afterparties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.