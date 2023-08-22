Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen will be hosting a Town Hall in Buena Vista on Wednesday, August 23. The event will focus on extreme weather and fire preparedness.
The town hall will start at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Buena Vista Community Center. The congresswoman will be joined by Commissioner Keith Baker and Fire Management Officer, Chris Naccarato.
Representative Pettersen held a town hall alongside Senator Bennet at Red Rocks Community College this past April.
"She has also been working on advocating for robustly addressing the disaster preparedness front across the 7th District in Washington. She recently welcomed an announcement of $37 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to mitigate wildfire risks in Colorado," said Tyler Copeland, communications assistant for Rep. Pettersen. "A priority of Rep. Pettersen’s is to support Coloradans in their efforts to draw down federal funds like these."
Rep. Pettersen also created a Wildfire Advisory Council that serves as a space to convene stakeholders and experts to address wildfire mitigation, response, resiliency and recovery.
"Rep. Pettersen is committed to working with trusted partners to prevent these increasing natural disasters, protect Coloradans and our landscapes," Copeland said. "Due to climate change, extreme weather events, such as heat waves, fires, floods, and hail have become more common. The recent tragic fires in Maui show why we need to be prepared, as these events become more frequent and intense in the future."
For additional information and to RSVP, visit https://pettersen.house.gov/forms/form/?ID=37
