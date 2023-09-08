On September 16th, the Outdoor Equity Summit will unite professionals from the outdoor industry, the local Latine community and underrepresented groups at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville to address inequities within outdoor recreation and work toward a more inclusive and diverse industry.
Building on the theme of “Looking back, Moving Forward,” Keynote speaker, Jose Gonzalez, founder of Latino Outdoors, will be speaking on Looking Back: Inequity in the Outdoors. The afternoon session will be a panel discussion focused on Moving Forward: Celebrating Successes, featuring local and regional professionals who are driving outdoor equity work forward.
“We all recreate differently, and if we want to continue to grow a positive stewardship mindset in the outdoor space, we need to give voice to the barriers that people currently do and historically have faced to enjoy our public lands,” says Bianka Isabella Martinez, Equity & Outreach Coordinator for the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association. Martinez serves as a panelist in the Moving Forward discussion.
Tickets are available at GARNA.org. Scholarships are available. Contact Bianka Isabella Martinez at equity@garna.org
