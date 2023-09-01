The Buena Vista Event Cooperative will wrap up a summer of live music with a performance by Carin Mari, an Arkansas Valley native and country music star.
When Mari originally reached out to BVEC about playing the Legacy Stage, they were thrilled about the opportunity.
“There was an opening,” said Tom Rollings of the BVEC. “She has booked a lot of places, New Mexico, California, Colorado, so we had a tough time finding a date. We found one day that happened to be the Sunday of Labor Day, so that was perfect.”
“I saw the announcement for the Legacy Stage,” she said, “and I knew that I wanted my turn. I reached out to Tom, and he was very gracious and excited to make something happen.”
Country music became her passion in 2001 when friend and mentor Michael Martin Murphy suggested Mari learn "I Want to be a Cowboy's Sweetheart.” After nineteen years of continued dedication, her talents as a guitarist, singer and songwriter have won her numerous awards. She has released nine albums, spending time in Nashville when recording.
“Our little town has got such a great music community, and it’s so cool to see another live music venue in the park,” Mari said. “I’ve grown up playing in the park, so I’m very excited to play in my hometown.”
Rollings has seen Mari perform many times over the years and is excited to bring her to McPhelemy Park’s Legacy Stage.
“She’s a wonderful performer, she’s excellent,” he said. “She’s remained true to her genre, true to her community and the whole country lifestyle. I just really appreciate that, and I think people here in town do, too. Besides the fact that she’s extremely talented, she does it the right way.”
People who know Mari and her family say the same.
“She’s a genuine person, a genuine artist. They’re really impressed, and some of these folks have known her since she was a young girl, and they’re just real proud of her,” Rollings said. “Everybody in BV is proud to have one of their own go to Nashville, hit it big time and still not change.”
“I’m very home-oriented,” Mari said. “I think it’s important to remember where you came from and where you live. I still live in town and it’s home to me, so I think it’s important to come back and play shows for people that supported you throughout your entire career. It takes a whole family and a whole village of people for anything in life. For me, I don’t think I’d be where I am without the support of this little town.”
The show will kick off around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3. The recent addition of lights to the stage will enable BVEC to start hosting more late afternoon and evening shows.
“We’re thrilled to have her,” Rollings said. “She could book herself in a different state or venue, but she plays in our town regularly. It’s really cool, and it speaks to her character.”
Additional weekend shows
BVEC will also host Blue Recluse and Leadville-based band Groovespeak on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. for an afternoon of music and “a wonderful day in the park,” Rollings said. The event will follow the morning’s Pancake Breakfast with the Optimists’ Club at 7:30 a.m. and Trout Unlimited’s annual Fishing Derby at 9 a.m.
“We’re hoping for a lot of people for that. It should be a really good time,” Rollings said. “They’re just stellar bands. So if you like good music and food and drink in the park, stop by.”
BVEC shows are free to attend. Bring your chair, food and drink, and enjoy the show. Visit facebook.com/jlhanley78 for more information.
