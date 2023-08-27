Cañon City, CO – Solvista Health is hosting a special event for Suicide Prevention Month in September. Independent film maker John Padilla has just released the sequel to his first film, Mountain in My Mind 2: Tragedy Into Triumph, and is partnering with Solvista to host free screening events across four Colorado communities. This powerful film shines light on the importance of addressing mental health challenges, telling the story from the unique perspective of the ski and outdoor recreation industry.
Plan to join us at one of the four screenings, offered free of charge thanks to the generous support of Health Colorado, Inc. and Black Hills Energy.
“We are pleased to partner with Solvista Health during National Suicide prevention month to address this critical issue facing our Southern Colorado communities,” said John Vigil, Black Hills Energy senior community affairs program manager. “We value the work Solvista is doing to address mental health concerns and creating the space for community conversations.”
Refreshments will be served, and there will be giveaways and a brief panel discussion after the film.
Sept. 20 - Westcliffe @ Jones Theater, doors open at 5:30 and film begins at 6:15
Sept. 21 - Canon City @ The Canon Cinema, doors open at 5:30 and film begins at 6:15
Sept. 22 - Salida @ Steamplant Theater, doors open at 5:30 and film begins at 6:15
Sept. 23 - Leadville @ Lake County High School, doors open at 5:30 and film begins at 6:15
Padilla’s film series was born from the personal tragedy of losing his 15-year-old brother to suicide in 2019. As a member of the ski community, he has experienced many individuals who also struggle with mental health and thoughts of suicide, and who have also found community and support through their passion for the outdoors. Eight of the top ten states with the highest suicide rates in the nation are in the rural mountain West, including Colorado, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
To RSVP for a screening event, call or e-mail Jill Anderson, jilla@solvistahealth.org, 719-275-2351, or visit the Solvista Health Facebook page to RSVP online.
In addition, Solvista is offering a free suicide prevention training for community members in Cañon City called “Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR).” The 1.5-hour course will be Friday, September 15, at 9:30 a.mm at the Abbey Events Center and includes breakfast. To RSVP for the QPR class, visit Eventbrite.com or the Solvista Facebook page.
Solvista encourages everyone to get involved in suicide prevention. Each person can learn to ask the question, “Are you thinking of suicide?” and get a person in crisis to the help they need.
