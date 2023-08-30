The story of the lady stagecoach robber who was shot and killed by her own sheriff husband and buried alongside the old road to Leadville has been told and retold, written and rewritten so many times that the myth has become a local legend. After more than a year of research, local historian J. David Holt is sharing a new layer of the story.
Holt, who has been in the area for more than 10 years, has always been interested in American history and the history of the West. After seeing a presentation at the 2022 Wild West history Association on the outlaw Pearl Hart, he got inspired to tackle the story of Jane Kirkham, his first foray into historical research.
“It took me about four years to find the headstone because nobody could give me good directions,” Holt said. “Every time I found something new I added it to the story. It’s kind of like solving a mystery over time. People say, ‘You’re not even related to this woman.’ And I say, ‘No, but it’s such an interesting story.’”
Jane Kirkham is buried alongside the wagon road to Leadville. Her headstone reads “My Wife – Jane Kirkham; Died March 7, 1879; Aged 38 years, 3 months, 7 days.”
Her death coincides with the year of the heaviest traffic on what was then called the Arkansas Valley Road. People were flocked to Leadville to get in on the silver boom, and the town grew from just a handful of people at the beginning of 1878 to over 30,000 residents by the end of 1879.
At that time, Buena Vista was the terminus of the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad. Martha Mahon, an early resident and hotel proprietor in Buena Vista, recorded in her memoirs that “300 freighters and 12 stages daily passed by in 1879.” That would be in addition to the hundreds of personal wagons and people on horseback and walking.
So who was Jane Kirkham, and why was this pioneer woman buried alone alongside the old road?
“I knew from the very, very beginning that she was not a stagecoach robber,” Holt said. “It’s been written and rewritten and retold so many times that it’s now expanded to a story about her and her stagecoach robbing events.”
The legend, Holt said, holds that Kirkham’s husband, a sheriff in Leadville, was supposed to keep her actions a secret, but killed his wife when she robbed a coach he was on.
“Well, you know, that’s all just made up,” he said. “I knew it was from the beginning. Part of my motivation was to put an end to the myth. The truth of history is always far more interesting than the myth and the madeup stories. … It wasn’t a stage coach robbery, I can promise you that.”
Holt encouraged those interested to come with an open mind and ready for the truth of Kirkham and her death.
“The story they’ve heard is totally untrue,” Holt said. “Like most myths, there’s an ounce of truth to the stagecoach robbery, but the story is really quite different. … The true story is even more interesting.”
The free event will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, in the BV library’s meeting room. The library is located at 131 Linderman Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.