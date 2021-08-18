Fridays at Turner Farm

Aug. 20 6-8 p.m. Cec Hogarth

Roastery Stage by BVEC

Aug. 21 1 p.m. Blue Recluse

Smith and Friends on the Lawn at South Main

Aug. 22 11 a.m.-2 p.m. David Lawrence & The Spoonful

South Main Lawn Concert Series

Aug. 24 & 25 The California Honeydrops

CONCERTS NEXT WEEK

Fridays at Turner Farm

Aug. 27 6-8 p.m. Richard Maas

Roastery Stage by BVEC

Aug. 28 1 p.m. Midight Carnival

Smith and Friends on the Lawn at South Main

Aug. 29 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles

