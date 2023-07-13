Turner Farms and the Legacy Stage at McPhelemy Park have announced their shows for the rest of the summer season. Both venues host outdoor summer concerts to benefit local groups and efforts.
Turner Farm concerts take place at 829 West Main Street from 6 p.m. to dusk. Entrance is by donation.
Bring a picnic dinner, drinks and chairs or blankets. Some chairs may be available.
These concerts are fundraisers for Buena Vista Heritage, and donations help maintain the historic Turner Farm.
The Legacy Stage at McPhelemy Park will also be bringing live music to the park for the second half of the summer.
Concerts at the park are free, and attendees can bring blankets, chairs and anything else they might need.
Visit www.buenavistaeventcooperative.org for additional details and calendars.
All proceeds go to support live music in Central Colorado.
