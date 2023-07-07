The Lariat will be hosting Denver-based rock 'n roll band Kind Hearted Strangers for an artists' residency at the July 18-21, featuring both acoustic and full-electric shows.
Marc Townes, lead singer and guitarist, is excited to come back to the Lariat for the residency.
“The Lariat is one of the greatest venues in the country,” he said. “It’s the way they treat artists. Court (Johnson), the owner, and all the staff there, they're just absolutely amazing and they really take care of us. It's one of the most comfortable situations you can be in as a traveling band. It's literally across the board. Everyone involved in that venue is just amazing. They just make it a great time for us.”
The band’s members hail from all over the country. Townes comes from Virginia, lead guitarist Kevin Hinder and drummer Eggy Gorman from Maryland and bassist Ace Engfer from California. The band started, however, in the foothills near Boulder.
“The whole thing sort of started at an open mic there, and we first started playing in the corners of breweries, just doing acoustic. Gradually we started growing to a three-piece and then eventually becoming a four-piece band,” Townes said. “As we continue to travel around the country, we’re very thankful for Colorado for having the brewery scene that it does. Really, the first place to give us a chance was a place called Very Nice Brewing in Nederland, just to figure out what we were doing.”
What began as an acoustic Americana sound grew into an “all-out rock and roll band.”
“As we found the right people, it just grew into something bigger,” Townes said. “We play two electric guitars, drums and bass. We're traveling around the country and having a lot of fun with it.”
Though the group has done 2-night shows before, this will be their first 4-night residency. They typically travel much more frequently. They recently performed 15 shows in just 18 days throughout the Southeast.
Getting to stay in one place for a few days, Townes said, has its benefits.
“Once you get comfortable in a space, it becomes easier to push your own limits,” he said. “We like to improvise a lot in our shows, and once you settle into an environment, you just get more comfortable, and that gives you a little more creative freedom.”
The residency will also offer two distinct shows – two acoustic dinner shows and two full-electric concerts.
“The first two nights are going to be the stripped-down acoustic thing, and that's something that Ace, our bass player, Eggy (drummer) and I have done,” Townes said. “We play completely differently.”
Engfer will take up an acoustic guitar instead of a bass, and drummer Eggy Gorman will have a pared-down drum kit.
“That's just kind of fun because it's different instrumentation, and we play different material with it, too,” Townes said. “We'll sometimes take some of the electric songs and do them differently, and that's fun for us because it's just a different experience. We get to push ourselves a little bit there.”
The following two evenings will be the full-electric shows, which they’ve brought to the Lariat before.
“Every time we've done that at the Lariat, it’s just a blast. It's gonna be so cool to get two nights of that. We'll really just be able to play kind of everything,” Townes said. “Since the last time we were there, we've got more new material, so that'll be very cool to break out. We've been on the road for a little while now, and the band's just feeling really good.”
Every night on tour is unique for the group.
“We're very big into the improv element of the live show,” he said. “We have songs that are written songs, but we like to crack them open and explore every time.
“People are going to hear a lot of music that we've never done,” Townes said of the acoustic shows. “We have a lot of different influences, and some of that doesn't necessarily have the opportunity to come out at the electric show. We all grew up listening to artists like Jim Croce, Gordon Lightfoot, Bob Dylan and all that stuff. There's just gonna be material that we get to dig into which is gonna be real fun.”
The residency is also in support of the band’s second full-length album “Now.here,” released April 7. The album was an immersive collaboration with a friend of Townes’, visual artist Dylan Lynch, who worked with the band for 5 days in a shared warehouse space in Richmond, Va.
“We would do these jams, and those would go anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour. We’d just play and try to hear anything and if there was an idea, you’d keep developing that riff or that melody,” he said. “Then, we’d take a little break and listen back. We'd be like, ‘Hey, there's the song.’ … As we were doing that, Dylan had a blank canvas, and he would be painting with us throughout the whole day. It was pretty interesting to see how one song might have a painting that kind of went with it”
The collaboration was improvisational. With no prepared material, the artists worked to complete an album and art pieces for a live concert and art exhibition at the end of the week. The resulting album contains brand-new material that was recorded live.
“We really pushed ourselves and I think we realized that we're capable of a lot more,” Townes said. “We don't have to be as precious with things. It's easy to sit on a song for a really long time and try to make it this perfect thing, but we had the clock ticking and I really think that having a deadline makes things happen. We committed to everything and we're all really happy with the end result. I think it's proven to us that we can go and make a lot of music in a really short time, and that's just a really cool thing.”
Though they’ve hit every state on the East Coast and much of the south, Townes said the Lariat remains a favorite venue.
“The more we travel, the more we realize that they just have something really special and it's really cool that we have the chance to do this,” he said. “We've all been really excited for it It's gonna be a great, great week.”
Visit https://thelariatbv.com for tickets and additional details about Kind Hearted Strangers.
