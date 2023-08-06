Gold Rush Days is returning to East Main Street this year to celebrate Buena Vista’s old west and mining heritage. Gold Rush Days has been a town signature event since 1950 and features fun for all ages.
“We have more room for a stage and a beer garden out here (in front of the Heritage Museum),” said organizer Mallory Brooks. “We're able to create a whole different kind of higher-level festival in that new space.”
Highlights of the two-day event include the final leg of the WPBR Triple Crown burro, local musicians and a lingerie show by the Madams of Central Colorado. This year’s event will also feature many more events and activities for kids.
“We'll have the a bunch of kids games,” she said. Human-size inflatable hamster balls and a kid’s bungee will be in attendance. “We took a bunch of feedback that we had from Gold Rush Days last year, and a lot of it was that people wished that there were more kids games and more food trucks and funnel cakes, just more going on.”
The weekend will also feature BV Trivia cards, which cost $1 each and can be purchased at the festival entrance.
“The idea behind it was to encourage people who are coming to BV and to the festival to go explore the rest of our town,” Brooks said. “The festival is just a couple streets blocked off, and it's really the whole town that celebrating.”
The cards include stories about Buena Vista with blank spaces for visitors to fill in. Businesses around town will post a piece of the story in their window, encouraging people to come in to get the answers. Brooks likened it to the annual Chocolate Walk.
“It encourages you to go in to the building in to the shop and engage with them talk to them without putting any pressure on the actual business,” she said. “It's hard for them to make 500 pieces of chocolate. Instead, this is a fact it's on the wall.”.
Each completed card will be entered for a chance to win $100 cash. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Another highlight will be the vintage western photo booth, featuring “legit” period costumes.
The photo booth will be open on Saturday only, while Sunday will bring community icons to the dunk tank, like county commissioners PT Wood and Keith Baker and BVHS principal Liz Barnaby. The tank is also a fundraiser for the BVHS Cross Country team.
“There’s a fun lineup for the dunk tank,” Brooks said. “There are gonna be bonus ice bags, too.”
GARNA is also teaming up with Gold Rush Days to strive for a zero-waste event.
“We worked with them for the first time last year, and honestly didn't even know how cool it was,” Brooks said of their waste diversion efforts. “They're out there just helping you sort to make sure the trash goes in the right spots and we're trying to be as zero waste as possible.”
Brooks said they are also encouraging vendors to use compostable utensils and plates.
“Obviously, the priority is to not leave our town looking filthy and covered in trash,” she said. “GARNA will be there to help out, and we’ll also have plenty of people walking around helping.”
Volunteers can sign up to support the sustainability effort at www.viachaffee.org/need/detail/?need_id=824725
Both Saturday and Sunday will feature musical guests. BV Stevie will take the stage from 3–4 p.m. on Saturday, and New Orleans jazz band Secret Six will play the weekend home from 2:30–4 p.m. on Sunday. For more details, visit buenavistacolorado.org/gold-rush-days/
