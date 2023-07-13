South Main announces the uniquely soulful American roots and rock band Fruition will make their debut performance on The LAWN on July 19 at the Surf Hotel in Buena Vista, Colorado.
Influenced equally by acoustic music and rock‘n’ roll, the Portland, Oregon-based band is composed of Jay Cobb Anderson (electric guitar, vocals), Kellen Asebroek (keyboards, acoustic guitar, vocals), Jeff Leonard (bass), Mimi Naja (mandolin, guitar, vocals) and Tyler Thompson (drums). Their unmistakable vocal blend first revealed itself in 2008 when Anderson tagged along with Asebroek and Naja for an afternoon of busking in Portland. Since that time, they have opened shows for the Wood Brothers, Greensky Bluegrass, and Jack Johnson, and appeared at festivals like Telluride Bluegrass, Bonnaroo, and DelFest. Fruition’s newest album Broken at the Break of Day, follows the band’s exceptional 2019 album, Wild as the Night.
While this is Fruition's first appearance on The LAWN, a stripped down trio version of the band consisting of Jay, Kellen, and Mimi performed at Coletrain Music Academy’s Annual Fall Fundraiser hosted in the Ivy Ballroom last October. Coletrain’s Founder and Master Violinist Coleman Smith had the pleasure of guesting with the Fruition Trio on a song during the fundraiser and will be honored to provide supporting fiddle on select songs with the full band on July 19.
Tickets may be purchased at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/frution-on-the-lawn. Kids 12 and under are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.