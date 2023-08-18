On August 26, 2023, Marian Barnes, formerly of Buena Vista, will celebrate her first 100 years. Her family will be hosting a cake and cookie reception to honor her the next day, Sunday, August 27, 2023. The celebration is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Valley Fellowship Church Multipurpose Room, located at 608 S. San Juan Ave. in Buena Vista. Friends and family are invited.
Marian was the fifth child of six of Floyd and Clara Carroll. Marian remembers a lot from her childhood in Michigan: the downstairs of her house had electricity, but not the upstairs. And bathrooms? That’s what “thunder jugs” were for. Ice was a special treat. When the ice man delivered blocks of ice to their home, he would let them have slivers of ice, a real treat. Marian says, “So many changes have happened over my lifetime: airplanes, cars and not having to carry coal to the basement to heat our home!”
Due to a disease that left her with a permanent limp, Marian remembers lying in her bed recuperating and being the first in her family to hear about the bombing of Pearl Harbor on her radio. She often talks about how patriotic the United States was then. She says, “Everyone did all they could to support hte troops and every young man wanted to enlists.” One of Marian’s first jobs was testing the strength of the steel in aircraft wings – her first patriotic contribution.
Marian loves music and still enjoys going to concerts. As a minister’s wife, she played the organ at the church she and her husband, Emmett Barnes, pastored in Muscatine, Iowa, and later at First Baptist Church (now Valley Fellowship Church) in Buena Vista. A favorite story about Marian is that she often kicked off her shoes while playing the organ. One time she was called to the front of the church and couldn’t find her shoe to put on.
Games and a good sense of humor are trademarks of Marian. She still loves to play games and still wins consistently, even at age 100. She is even a finalist in a spelling bee taking place this month! She isn’t above (jokingly) trying to get an extra roll at Yahtzee, or even an extra hit when playing miniature gold. She was 96 when she played her last game of golf.
Friends and family continue to be a huge part of her life. She has six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is good at sending cards and checking up on all of them. Until recently she loved cooing, decorating and hosting family get-togethers. She made the best desserts and a killer chocolate sauce. In addition, Marian loved traveling, camping and scenic rides. Although she no longer camps, she’s always up for a scenic drive and an ice cream cone.
Her creative side became more evident after she retired and had more time. She learned how to reupholster and refinish furniture, how to wheat weave and her biggest joy – painting! She started painting at age 90 and continues to love painting to this day. Her amazing paintings are cherished by her family.
Marian now resides in Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park, CO, where she’s made new friends and is loved by them and the staff. She continues to spread joy and compassion to all. Her prayer list is long, but she is a faithful warrior for her Savior Jesus Christ. We are deeply thankful for Marian, love her and wish her the happiest 100th birthday.
Please send birthday cards and greetings for Marian in care of:
Janet Almgren
PO Box 14
Buena Vista, CO 81211.
