Age Strong Chaffee, a coalition comprised of community agencies and members dedicated to the health, wellness and happiness of our older adult community, is excited to announce that its 2023 Embracing Aging Expo will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 Co Rd 120, Poncha Springs.
The Expo is a day filled with social connection, engaging activities, and educational resources geared toward the needs of our aging population. This year’s theme is “Adventures in Aging.”
The most recent data coming from the state’s demographer indicates that 27% of Chaffee County residents are 65 and older which has gradually increased over the past decade. Colorado is also the fastest aging state in the country. Over the past several years, concerted efforts have been underway in Chaffee County to ensure that it can meet the increasing and complex needs of our older adults and their support networks. In response to this notable trend, Chaffee County Public Health, with the help of many community stakeholders, has been developing and building capacity for an Aging Well Program which incorporates not only Age Strong Chaffee and the Embracing Aging Expo, but also numerous educational and social activities throughout the county, Yoga for Grown-Ups, Game Day, Ark Valley Helping Hands and Chaffee Home Share.
At this time, the Embracing Aging Expo Planning Committee needs about 20 more volunteers to help out before, during and after the event as well as several additional table partners to host informational booths the day of the event. While the event is not a fundraiser, the hope is that businesses and agencies alike have multiple opportunities to support the expo and make the day extra special for attendees and participants. To find out how you can contribute in a meaningful way, contact Molly Bischoff, CCPH Aging Well Coordinator, at mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org
“Volunteering is a special, meaningful way to give back to our community. We have all kinds of volunteer opportunities available to ensure that this year’s Embracing Aging Expo is a huge success,” says Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH Director.
