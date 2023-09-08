The Continental Divide Coalition will be hosting and joining two events in the Arkansas Valley this month, including a foraging hike and Leadville’s Southbound Trail Days.
“The Coalition is the nonprofit that manages the trail,” said Claire Cutler, Community Engagement Coordinator for the coalition. “We have a lot of projects, but we work in partnership with the Forest Service, National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management to complete, promote and protect the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail. … It’s really part of our programming to make the trail more accessible.”
On September 9, the Continental Divide Trail Community Ambassador for the town of Salida will be hosting a plant identification walk at Cottonwood Lake.
“We have a program called the Gateway Community Program, which is really to help communities along the Continental Divide Trail welcome thru-hikers and better utilize the trails in their own community,” Cutler said. “Each community has ambassadors, and they help their community members and others get out onto the Continental Divide Trail.”
Attendees will learn about which plants can be used for first aid and food on the trail.
From September 13-15, the town of Leadville will be hosting their annual Southbound Trail Daze events. They are hoping to shuttle hikers from Salida to Leadville to participate in the events.
“It’s three days of festivities that will greet southbound hikers as they reach Leadville and encourage community members in and around Leadville to engage with the trail,” Cutler said. “The events I’ll be putting on include trail trivia, a speaker and panel discussion about equitable outdoor rec and a movie night.”
The coalition's programming helps make the trail accessible for local residents in addition to hikers and visitors, Cutler said.
“A really great place to start is our website, which has opportunities for folks to come to events if they want to explore the trail,” she said. “We also have programs for folks to adopt a portion of the trail if they’re a little more familiar and want to be involved in a more hands-on way. We have a lot of guides that can be really helpful for folks, like suggestions for day hikes near their community. On a 3100-mile trail, it can be hard to know where to start.”
Visit continentaldividetrail.org for more programs, guides and information. Details about the Salida foraging hike can be found at https://continentaldividetrail.org/event/salida-foraging-hike-9-9-2023/. More information about the Leadville event can be found at https://continentaldividetrail.org/event/cdt-sobo-trail-daze-2023/
