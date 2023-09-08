Partners with the county’s Chaffee Chips slash haul away and chipping service encourage homeowners to get ready for upcoming wildfire mitigation events that are scheduled as follows:
- Sept. 19-21: Trail West Plus | CR 358A, 359, 362, 363, etc.
- Oct. 3-5: Mount Harvard Estates | Riverside
- Oct. 11: Piñon Hills
- Oct. 17-19: Mesa Antero
“We recognize that removing vegetation and building slash piles takes time and hard work,” said Josh Kuehn, a forester with the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS). “Upcoming slash removal events cover hundreds of properties in the county, and we hope homeowners will take the time to participate in the free service.”
Property owners are asked to cut and clear brush and trees before the event and pile them at their curbs. Landowners can get detailed information about how to treat their property by requesting a free assessment from a CSFS forester. Call 719-539-2579 to schedule an appointment.
Chaffee Chips participants are required to follow slash pile guidelines and register their piles on Envision Chaffee County’s Chaffee Chips website, envisionchaffeecounty.org/chaffee-chips/, for them to be picked up. You can check whether your property is in an upcoming service area by visiting the site.
Chaffee Chips service locations are chosen by the Envision Forest Health Council, based on Treatment Priority Areas outlined in the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The plan maps where to treat both public and private lands to reduce the risk that severe wildfire poses to community assets. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org with questions about Chaffee Chips.
