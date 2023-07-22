The Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo is fast approaching, bringing both old and new events to the fairgrounds in Poncha Springs.
Some favorite events include the Colorado Professional Rodeo Association rodeo at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the carnival and 4-H livestock shows throughout next week.
Ben Scanga, Fair Board vice chair, has been attending the county fair for as long as he can remember, he said, and he was a part of the 4-H program until he graduated high school.
“The 4-H livestock shows are definitely fun to watch,” Scanga said. “They’re educational.” The Junior Market Livestock Sale on July 28, he added, is a great way for businesses to advertise and support agriculture in the community.
His favorite show, he said, is the swine show. “I’m the swine superintendent, so the swine show is kind of a big deal to me.” The swine show will start at 8 a.m. July 27.
Fair Board Treasurer Rachel Walke said she is most looking forward to the Junior Market Livestock Sale, when the kids are rewarded for their hard work. “That’s kind of their time to shine.”
New this year, she said, is the .22 Shooting Trailer, for which Colorado Parks and Wildlife is bringing in their shooting trailer to educate both youth and adults on gun safety and to give them a controlled environment to practice, she said. That event will start at 1 p.m. July 29.
The Kids Fun Day on July 29 is also a mostly new addition, Scanga said, when the kids’ events are compiled so most coincide on that day.
Kids Fun Day includes activities such as horseshoe pitching, a sawdust pile, a corn challenge, a marble challenge and a Salida Circus workshop.
The Ranch Rodeo (at 6:30 p.m. July 29) will be a really fun time, Scanga said, and he also enjoys watching the garden tractor race (at noon the same day), in which people ride garden tractors, or lawnmowers, through a set of obstacles blindfolded.
The carnival will be located in the parking lot area on the west end of the fairgrounds and will include a double slide and an animal spin, Walke said.
Westrock, a country-rock group from Colorado Springs, will play at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Adam Ashley & the Cash Only Band from Cañon City, known for playing “a little twang, a bit of outlaw,” will perform at 9 p.m. July 28, and Jason Wulf Band, Colorado Springs, will play red dirt country at 9 p.m. July 29.
“I hope everyone feels welcome to come out and enjoy the fairgrounds,” Scanga said, adding that every day at the fair is free except for the PRCA rodeo. For ages 5-15 the rodeo costs $5, and ages 16 and older pay $15. Kids younger than 5 can attend for free.
“It’s usually hot and we almost always get some rain,” Scanga said, and he suggests people bring clothes to prepare for that. “And if you want to, wear a little western attire.”
