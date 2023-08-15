BUENA VISTA—The annual Open Awards Show will be held this Fall instead of the usual late-Spring time frame in hopes of drawing a greater crowd based on the town's influx of visitors during this time. The OAS is free to the public and will be a 4-day event from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. beginning on Sept. 1 and ending on Sept. 4. The Opening Reception is the main showcase of the weekend with a cash bar, appetizers, meeting the artists and two sweepstakes drawings for one-of-a-kind donated pieces of art. The opening reception is September 1st from 5–7 p.m.
The show will feature a collection of over 65 pieces of art in a wide variety of artisan styles to be viewed as well as purchased. The styles of art include 2D/3D mixed media, oil, jewelry, sculpture, photography, acrylics, pastels, drawing, print, fiber, ceramics, glass and watercolor. The top winner in each category will receive a prize in addition to a Best in Show, People’s Choice and Judge’s Award. This year’s judge is Vanessa Porras. Vannessa is an artist in printmaking, an art educator and a writer. She specializes in woodcuts and linocuts, but her artmaking also includes mixed media and visual arts journaling.
Registration for artists is now closed, but if you would like to support Chaffee Arts and the event visit www.chaffeearts.com to donate as an underwriter for the show. The website includes more information about the show, featured artists and ways to get involved. For more information, contact Melody Buschur at chaffeearts@gmail.com or call 254-747-5798.
Chaffee Arts has been serving our mountain community since 1985. Chaffee Arts’ mission is to support local artists, promote their art, and learn from one another. We strive to create a visual arts community in Chaffee County through education, shows, and arts collaborations thus adding to the artistic and economic vitality of our region.
