Chaffee Arts has announced a slight change to their Sweepstakes drawing and People’s Choice awards for this year’s Open Arts Show.
Slightly different from years past, Chaffee Arts will present the People's Choice award and draw for the two winners on a Facebook live on Tuesday, Sept. 5, around 11 a.m. at the museum prior to the show closing.
“We will also be posting the winners on our website,” Chaffee Arts announced on Tuesday. “The other winners will be showcased during the Opening Reception on Friday, September 1, 5-7 p.m.”
Additional questions should be directed to chaffeearts@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.