Chaffee County, CO - Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) is excited to partner with the Area Agency on Aging, the Department of Human Services and Age Strong Chaffee for the annual Embracing Aging Expo on September 8. The event will be held at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, beginning at 9 a.m. and will conclude at 2 p.m.
We are excited this year to offer a bigger and better event that facilitates connecting with our Chaffee County community and local resources. There will be a diverse group of organizations with tables at the event, so be sure to come down and see all the resources! If you would like to have a table at the event, please contact Molly Bischoff at mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org before Sept.1.
There will also be a variety of activities. Ark Valley Helping Hands will be giving trishaw rides, and there will be pickleball, chair yoga, mini horse petting and so much more! Additional highlights include a delicious lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. by Kalamata Pit, functional assessments provided by Leslie Duran, ice cream complimentary of Salida Pharmacy and Fountain and prizes provided by community table partners. The Expo planning committee encourages Chaffee County’s older adults to attend this year’s event to find inspiration, social engagement and community resources to thrive in Chaffee County as they age in place.
This year, the classes that were traditionally offered at the expo will be held on Sept. 18. Age Strong is partnering with CMC to offer “Adventures in Learning” where older adults can take a deeper dive into a variety of topics. Information for classes will be offered at the expo and the classes will take place on the CMC campus Sept. 18 from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Come to the expo to learn more about classes being offered. We are grateful for some amazing sponsors to make this event a reality, including Aristata, Beneficent and High Country Bank.
CCPH and Age Strong Chaffee also provide opportunities throughout the month to exercise and stay socially and mentally active. For further details about this as well as other opportunities to Age Strong in Chaffee County, please visit www.embracingagingchaffee.com, or e-mail Molly Bischoff at mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org
