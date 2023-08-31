Jungian Psychology as a Human Science will be the topic of the Central Colorado Humanists’
Sunday Science program on Sept. 3. Dr. Stephen Witty, a clinical psychologist, will be the speaker.
Dr. Witty will discuss multiple aspects of the topic, including core concepts of Jungian psychology in a historical framework and the practice of Jungian psychoanalysis. He will also address whether Jungian psychology can be considered an empirical human science and how it relates to philosophy and religious studies.
A 25-year resident of Nathrop, Dr. Witty received a B.A. from Yale College, a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology, and a Diploma in analytical psychology from the Inter-Regional Society of Jungian Analysts. He was in private practice in Colorado Springs for 25 years. He is also a published poet and photographer.
Central Colorado Humanists sponsor Sunday Science presentations on the first Sunday of each month, which are held at the Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett St. in Salida. Each presentation is informative and features a science topic understandable by scientists and non-scientists. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the talk will start promptly at 10:00 a.m.
Admission is free and the public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.