The BV Strong Community Dinner is heading into its tenth year, and its organizers are ready to line Main Street with tables. The dinner, held on Sept. 18 from 5:30-7 p.m., brings the community together as the summer winds down.
The dinner began in 2013, dreamed up and put on in response to the death of the Johnsons, a local family. Now, it has grown into a celebration of the BV community.
“What it has developed into is what I believe was probably a dream in Dwayne’s (Johnson) heart, for sure,” said Leslie Quilico, chair of the community dinner board. “It continues to evolve and be a celebration of the community we have, which keeps looking different.”
The long-running tagline for the event is “It’s just dinner,” said board member Amy Lively.
“There’s no agenda other than having a meal together. There’s no promotion, people aren’t allowed to sell things,” she said. “We don’t do music and dinner. We don’t do a raffle and dinner. We want it to be just us and just dinner.”
The dinner isn’t just for BV residents, either. Visitors who are enjoying the community, Lively said, are welcome to join.
“The dinner serves as an annual reminder of who we are, and it feels recentering as a community,” said committee member Kathy Young. “Here we are again, on Main Street, having the night of our lives celebrating this coming together.”
Each year’s dinner is special. One year, the high school choir students sang “Lean on Me” at the dinner. In 2018, the evening was overshadowed by a massive storm and strong winds. However, as dinner inched closer, a rainbow arched over Midland Hill.
“That really symbolizes, for me, what the diner was about,” Lively said. “There was a terrible tragedy and a huge loss, but something beautiful has lingered to remember.”
Young said she has always appreciated the opportunity to reconnect with friends she hasn’t seen in a while and meet new people.
“I feel like it’s a common ground,” she said.
“The dinner for us is so much more than one night,” Lively said. “We work on it all summer, and working together as a team is one of my favorite parts about it.”
Dinner planning also includes managing the ever-growing Facebook group, now with thousands of members.
“I love watching people say they need a seat and people meeting the need,” Lively said. “There will be some people talking about hosting a Singles table, or an allergy-free table. I love watching those connections form.”
Though the dinner has been going strong for ten years, the board still remembers the “unbelievable” feeling of the first few years.
“The first year, it was the second week of school that a few school staff members and I got called into the conversation,” Quilico said. “We were sitting in the principal’s office, and someone said, ‘Do we think we can make this happen?’ Three weeks later, we closed down Main Street and had dinner.”
Now, the group has an official nonprofit to raise money to rent tables and chairs.
“I remember the quantity of pulled pork in the Roastery,” Young said, laughing. “In the early years, the main course was provided and sides were brought.”
Though the dinner has only grown since year one and changes have been made, it’s still just dinner.
“One answer is that it hasn’t changed at all because it’s just dinner,” Quilico said. “The other side is that our community has grown in number, and so has the dinner.”
“It’s kind of like Christmas, both in how dear it is to people … and everybody has their own way that they celebrate it,” Lively said. “Some people have a certain group of friends or coworkers or neighbors that they go with every single year. Everybody has a different tradition.”
The people who come to set up, Lively and Young said, are always “enamored” with BV.
“It’s really sweet to see people show up for the first time at dinner to help set up,” Young said. “That feels like a newer piece of it, just watching new people. That’s what it’s about. The people.”
For those coming to dinner for the first time, Young describes it as a step back in time.
“It feels sacred in that way,” she said. “There’s not a lot of fanfare, no concert, no festivity other than being together. There is not a lot that is that simple and that beautiful.”
Quilico and Lively encouraged attendees to sit and stay a while, rather than just pack up to leave once the food is gone.
“We put the end time on it to make people stay,” Lively said.
“We do it once a year, and we created the space to linger a bit, and it would be fun to see tables just sitting, lingering,” Quilico added.
Dinner does come with a few ground rules: no booze, no bikes and no pets (service animals excepted). BV Strong provides tables and chairs, while table hosts bring food, drinks, utensils and plates. The hosts coordinate their tables, and extra seats will be filled if needed.
“It’s like a picnic, but on Main Street,” Young said. “Your extra seats will be filled if you feel you can’t fill your table. Don’t complicate it!”
Dinner is free to attend, and there are no obligations or set costs. However, due to recent increases in rental costs and insurance, donations are welcome and t-shirt purchases are encouraged. Rental costs average around $5 per chair, and around $40 per table. For 3200 seats, the total comes out to around $16,000.
Volunteers can register at bvstrong.com, but all who come to help will be welcomed. T-shirts can be purchased and tables can be reserved on the BV Strong website, as well.
“If you know someone that’s new to town, make a point to invite them,” Quilico said. “There are a lot of people new to town.”
Visit bvstrong.com to host, donate or volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.