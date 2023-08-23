September 9 promises to be a star-studded day for the Buena Vista Public Library, with two astronomy events set on the schedule in partnership with the Colorado Springs Astrononmical Society.
“The annual solar eclipse is going to be October 14,” said Kristina Martinez, library assistant. “We’re working with the SEAL library (Solar Eclips Activities for Libraries), and they gave us information on how to do the programs.”
The Colorado Springs Astronomical Society, Martinez said, was eager to participate and help lead the events.
“They got really excited,” she said. “They're going to pass out solar eclipse glasses, as long as they have supplies for that, and they're going to bring their solar telescopes and we'll be able to look at the sun. Then they offered to do the Start Party that night.”
From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the library will host Solar Talk with the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society. Attendees will learn how ancient cultures perceived eclipses, what an eclipse is and how to safely view an eclipse.
“I’m really excited about the solar telescope,” Martinez said. “We’ll look at the sun and hopefully see some sun spots. We’re going to go through a safety talk about how to safely look at the eclipse, which is pretty important and one of the requirements when we pass out the glasses.”
The talk is open to all ages and will include hands-on safety demonstrations in addition to solar telescope viewings of the Sun. Participants will receive a free pair of solar eclipse glasses, while supplies last.
That evening, join the Buena Vista and Salida libraries for a Star Party at 7 p.m., featuring a night of games and stars. The party will be helt at 51:10 Ranch (13979 Bozeman Circle,
Nathrop), where attendees will play lawn games before joining the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society for a green laser tour of the night sky.
“He’s gonna go through the different constellations,” Martinez said, “and we should be able to see Saturn, which is pretty cool.They're gonna bring their big fancy telescopes, and we'll get a chance to look them. It’s going to be really good.”
Martinez recommends bringing layers and chairs for the party.
“I’ll bring a few chairs,” Martinez said. “But it’s going to be a lot of sitting and looking at the sky.”
Vist https://csastro.org/what-we-do/csas-star-parties/star-party-etiquette/ for some Star Party etiquette.
