Each fall, the Buena Vista Pregnancy Center hosts our main fundraiser called Celebrate Life. For many years this event was a Walk, Bike, Run family BBQ. This year as last, we are hosting a newer version with a night out under the stars below the beautiful Chalk Cliffs.
On September 8, the BVPC is hosting Celebrate Life at the Infinity Pool at Mount Princeton Hot Springs. Childcare will be provided at Clearview Church from 6:30-9:30. All children 12 years and younger can join the fun at Clearview while parents and teens can enjoy soaking and socializing at the pool.
During the evening appetizers and desserts will be served. Local champion for life, Brenda Heckle, will be our speaker. Please bring your suit and towel. For the lucky ones, door prizes will be awarded from generous Arkansas Valley businesses. For more information and to RSVP, especially if in need of childcare, go to www.bvpregnancycenter.com/celebrate-life or call (719) 395-6703
