The Town of Buena Vista and Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) invite you to a meeting with Tom and Laurie Simmons of Front Range Associates on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. in the Community Center. This meeting is an opportunity to learn more about architectural and historical surveys that they have done on approximately 25 historic properties located west of East Main Street. If you are unable to attend in person, the event will be available to the public on Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81953052046?
Meeting ID: 819 5305 2046
Passcode: 723889
During the Sept. 21 meeting, Front Range Associates will present detailed information on the historic properties surveyed, information that was discovered and documented along with general information on the history of Buena Vista. Open discussion and questions will be welcomed.
