The BLM, National Forest Foundation and Chaffee Rec Adopters are hosting a volunteer work day Friday, Aug. 4, to establish designated dispersed camping in the Mt. Shavano Wildlife Area.
The goal is to create 80 designated campsites to lessen the impact of natural resources in the area.
The goal of the volunteer day is to establish sites with fence posts and natural barriers, decommission non-designated sites and reseed areas to encourage non-vehicular travel in areas.
Join us and our local land agency staff to initiate this important project! Lunch will be provided for our tireless volunteers.
To sign up, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfNYBs_mhIVrG5AFLGmY-YtHOSudvSuDe6q4vhsYnV0AdnRBw/viewform?usp=sf_link
