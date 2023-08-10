The Stardust Event Center will take guests on a musical journey through time on Friday, Aug. 11, with a performance by Hunny B’s Rhapsody.
Based out of Las Vegas, Nev., Hunny B’s Rhapsody consists of mother and daughter duo Cindy Bea and Chelsea Dee. The two combine their vocal talents to take audiences from the ‘40s to the present day, giving the audience a little bit of everything along the way, including country, Christian, showtunes and soft rock.
“We really enjoy being together as mother and daughter,” Bea says. “It’s incredible.”
Originally from Kansas, Bea’s family has lived and performed in Las Vegas for 26 years. Both mother and daughter blossomed in music at a young age. Bea now does impressions of her favorite artists such as Karen Carpenter, Crystal Gayle and Abba, and she has performed before U.S presidents, dignitaries and Hollywood royalty.
Dee has attended auditions for shows such as “American Idol,” “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent,” and she was accepted into the Las Vegas Academy of the Performing Arts.
The two enjoy touring their vocal talents in Colorado in the summer. They have performed recently in Lake City, and on Aug. 26 they will sing at the Wright Opera House in Ouray.
“We love Buena Vista,” Bea says. “We go every year a couple times. We always go to the Collegiate Peaks Rodeo.”
A dear friend of Bea’s had recently moved to Buena Vista and urged Bea to perform at the Stardust. Hunny B’s Rhapsody is excited to be able to perform in a new environment.
“It’s a show they won’t forget,” Bea says. “They will love it. It’s a beautiful show, and they’re going to leave so happy. It’s something they don’t want to miss.”
The show begins at 7 p.m., and admission is $20. To find out more about Hunny B’s Rhapsody, visit www.hunnybsrhapsody.com
