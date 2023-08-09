The Colorado National Guard’s 101st Army Band was thrilled to return to Buena Vista on Aug. 2 and perform on the new Legacy Stage at 5 p.m. It wasn’t long before audience members were bobbing heads, tapping toes and, in one instance, up and dancing to the band’s jazz tunes.
As this band doesn’t take tips, the tip jar used for most concerts in the park was used to collect money for the American Legion Post 55 in Buena Vista instead. Audience members also had the option of donating to another charity such as Dogs for Veterans in honor of the performance.
A little rain couldn’t keep a fair-sized crowd from gathering at the concert, but the flashes of lightning drawing nearer sent several people back to their cars. Just before 6 p.m., the concert ended on account of weather, just as the storm began to roll into town.
