Upper Arkansas Valley residents looking to save money and energy at home can get a weekend full of tips from experts and their neighbors at the fifth annual Ark Valley Green Homes Tour Sept. 15-17. Free tours of some of the region’s most sustainable homes will allow residents to learn about technologies such as heat pumps, solar energy systems, battery storage, EV charging and many other features.
The tour kicks off in Salida with a special presentation on Friday evening. Longtime energy efficiency expert Paul Kriescher will speak on “Mindfulness in Homes.’’ Kriescher, Executive Producer and host of the Rocky Mountain PBS series “Heart of a Building,’’ will speak at A Church in Salida on Friday, Sept. 15. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and refreshments will be served. Advanced registration, which costs $5, is requested.
The homes tour begins at the Farmer’s Market in Salida (Alpine Park at 5th and E Street) on Saturday, Sept. 16, starting at 9 a.m. Tour participants can pick up a Salida area home guide and tour map at the New Energy Colorado (NECO) booth. Ark Valley Energy Future (AVEF) will share a booth with NECO and distribute information on the Inflation Reduction Act and electric vehicle tax credits. NECO will also feature a variety of energy efficiency measures that homeowners can install at little or no cost.
Five homes in Salida/Poncha Springs will be open on Saturday until 2 p.m. for tours to showcase their energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable living practices. For example, the all-electric home of Tim and Dawn Klco features an energy recovery system, air-source heat pumps for heating, cooling and hot water, and an 8 KW rooftop solar system with a Tesla Powerwall battery storage system.
The new home of Angie Jensen and Derrick Verhulst in Poncha Springs includes many energy-saving features, such as passive solar heating with a concrete floor for thermal mass, upcycled vintage doors and hardware, and a free-standing sauna and grow dome.
On Sunday, the tour shifts to Buena Vista. The NECO booth will be set up at Sangre de Cristo Electric Association’s headquarters on Hwy 24 N starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 17. Tour participants can pick up a Buena Vista area home guide and tour map on Sunday at the NECO booth. Four homes in the Buena Vista area will be open on Sunday until 2 p.m.
On Sunday, plan to tour Terri and Graham Fitter’s 1971 Buena Vista home, which features a retrofit to replace propane heat with electric high-efficiency systems, a ground-mounted solar array and high-performance windows and insulation.
The tour also includes the new Northside BV green homes development, featuring trailblazing net zero energy-ready homes near downtown Buena Vista that incorporate solar energy and extensive smart technologies in their energy-efficient design. A representative from Deeper Green Consulting of Frisco will be on hand to explain key design features and answer questions.
“We are happy to showcase homes, both remodeled and new, in the upper Arkansas Valley this year,’’ said Rich Shoemaker with AVEF, a key tour organizer. “We hope residents from throughout the region will take advantage of the opportunity to visit with neighbors and learn about ways they can live cleaner and greener while saving money.’’
“This will be the fifth year we are partnering with GARNA and second year with AVEF to showcase some of the most sustainable homes in the upper Arkansas region,’’ said Sheila Townsend, tour coordinator for NECO. “And with numerous incentives coming from the state and federal governments, this is a great time to learn how you can benefit with energy-saving improvements.’’
The event is also part of the American Solar Energy Society’s National Solar Tour. In addition to the Ark Valley in-person homes tour, interested citizens can visit the Virtual Green Homes Tour showcasing some of the leading homes from past metro Denver home tours at NewEnergyColorado.com.
